Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Wednesday 01.22 .2020

Obama BFF Deval Patrick Flip-Flops, Now Supports Reparations

Patrick is one of two remaining non-white candidates in the Democratic presidential primary. About 75 percent of Black Americans support cash reparations, but white Americans are overwhelmingly opposed, according to a 2019 Gallup poll.

Ghislaine Maxwell Scoffing At Law Thanks To ‘Serious Dirt’ On Powerful People, Former Friend Says

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of accused pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been on the run and is believed to be hiding in Israel Authorities want to talk to her because they believe she aided Epstein in his ring of trafficking underage women. But according to someone close to Maxwell, she doesn’t believe she has anything to fear because she has “serious dirt” on powerful people.

Biden Said In 1977 That Desegregation Would Create ‘A Racial Jungle’

Comments from Joe Biden’s past are haunting him including saying in the ’70s that non-“orderly” racial integration would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle.” In this Dec. 13, 1972 photo, newly-elected Democratic Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware is shown on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo, File)

Don’t Tilt Scales Against Trump, Facebook Executive Warns

Facebook execs are cuddling up with what some would say are strange bedfellows these days. Ever since Facebook was called to the carpet over a number of issues — from fake accounts pushing a right-wing political agenda and being entangled in the Russian election interference scandal to user data protection — the social media giant has turned to conservatives for “protection.”

Jewel Burks Solomon On Laying The Foundation For A Successful Startup

Jewel Burks Solomon is part of a vanguard of Atlanta entrepreneurs who have shifted the conversation towards the Southeast city as a source for great talent.