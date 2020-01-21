Ghislaine Maxwell Scoffing At Law Thanks To ‘Serious Dirt’ On Powerful People, Former Friend Says

Written by Ann Brown

Someone close Ghislaine Maxwell, she doesn’t believe she has anything to fear because she has “serious dirt” on powerful people. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: CBS News This Morning video/ YouTube

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of accused pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been on the run and is believed to be hiding in Israel Authorities want to talk to her because they believe she aided Epstein in his ring of trafficking underage women. But according to someone close to Maxwell, she doesn’t believe she has anything to fear because she has “serious dirt” on powerful people.

“Ghislaine has been widely accused of supplying a string of young and underage females to Epstein for his sexual gratification,” The Daily Beast reported.

Maxwell is “totally convinced” that she can remain in hiding and it is thought some of her rich friends are paying her legal bills.

In an interview with the UK paper The Sun, a family friend, Laura Goldman said Maxwell is texting friends from her hideaway. Goldman was friends with both Maxwell and her sister Isabel. She told the newspaper, “Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she won’t be criminally prosecuted.

“She obviously has some serious dirt on someone to be so sure of herself in the circumstances,” Goldman said.

It was Ghislaine who introduced Epstein to Prince Andrew, whom she had previously dated. Epstein, himself, has some high-power friends, such as Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

According to Goldman, Maxwell while doesn’t feel she has done anything wrong, she was “relieved” when she heard of Epstein’s death: “It may have placed her more in the spotlight, but at least he couldn’t turn on her,” she said.

Epstein hung himself in a New York City jail cell.

