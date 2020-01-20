Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused Of Helping Epstein, Reportedly Hides In Israel

Written by Ann Brown

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a who has been accused of helping late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly hiding out in Israel. Ghislane Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family’s gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the “Lady Ghislaine” in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on Nov. 7, 1991. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard)

According to the New York Post Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, is being “protected” in a number of countries, including Israel.

“She is not in the U.S., she moves around,” the source told the Post. “She is sometimes in the U.K., but most often in other countries, such as Israel, where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection.”

According to Reuters, the FBI is probing Maxwell and others with ties to Epstein, the Jewish millionaire financier facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of minor girls. Epstein hanged himself last summer in a New York City jail cell.

“Maxwell and Epstein were romantically involved for several years and then remained close. One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, has accused Maxwell of recruiting her to have sex with him when she was a minor. Maxwell denied the allegations,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

More information about Maxwell has come out.

“Christina Oxenberg — a cousin to the British royal family and sister of Catherine Oxenberg — has recalled an odd encounter with Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious gal pal had a ladies’ tea party in her underwear and bra, while fanning herself with a copy of Vogue,” Fox News reported.

According to Oxenberg, “she phoned and asked me to tea. ‘I’m poor!’ she wailed, inviting me to view her new digs. I was expecting a slum, but it was spacious and light-filled on 79th Street.”

She added that “Ghislaine wore a white lacy bra and underwear set and lots of jewelry and that Maxwell explained the lack of clothing was because she was hot and it was summertime.