Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 01.21 .2020

Atlanta Hawks Star Cancels $1M+ Of Medical Debt For People Who Can’t Afford It In The City

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has helped wipe out $1 million worth of medical debt for people in Atlanta. The NBA player partnered with RIP Medical Debt to pay off the past-due medical debts for people in the city who cannot afford to pay them.

10 Things To Know About Rising Black Male Studies Scholar Dr. Tommy Curry

After some comments on racial violence, Curry received death threats. He got the threats after the comments he made in 2012 were misquoted on a conservative website. “Being attacked online by white supremacists stains you in a certain way,” he said.

10 Things You Need To Know About Akon’s Futuristic Crypto City In Senegal

In January 2020, Akon met with Senegalese government officials to finalize an agreement for the establishment of “Akon City” in Senegal, according to Complex. Akon’s plans are to build in the village of Mbodiene, with climate-consciousness at the center of the city’s construction.

First U.S. Case Of Mystery Virus From China Reported: 5 Things You Need To Know

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to announce this afternoon that the first case of the contagious Wuhan coronavirus has been reported in the U.S., an involved federal source outside the CDC told CNN.

Dangote Expects Africa To Be Polio-Free By The End Of The Year

President Buhari’s renewed political commitment was evident from 2015 when he was shown personally giving one of his grandchildren vaccine drops while declaring that the government would do all that it can to ensure that no Nigerian child is infected by polio again.