Atlanta Hawks Star Cancels $1M+ Of Medical Debt For People Who Can’t Afford It In The City

Written by Ann Brown

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has helped wipe out $1 million worth of medical debt for people in Atlanta who couldn’t afford their medical bills. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) comes to the bench during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has helped wipe out $1 million worth of medical debt for people in Atlanta. The NBA player partnered with RIP Medical Debt to pay off the past-due medical debts for people in the city who cannot afford to pay them.

“The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms,” Young told Channel 2. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

“I wanted to impact the city of Atlanta and do something that was special to me,” Young said.

RIP Medical is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit started in 2014 that was launched by two former debt collectors. It uses donated funds to purchase portfolios of bundled medical debt on the secondary debt market for pennies on the dollar.

“It specifically buys accounts for those most in need (individuals: two times or below the federal poverty level, insolvent and/or with debts that are five percent or more of gross annual income),” WSBTV reported.

The Hawks star donated $10,000 through the Trae Young Foundation and with this $1,059,186.39 of medical debt will be erased.

In all, his donation helped 570 people in the Atlanta area and paid off $1,059,186.39 in medical debt, Business Insider reported.

