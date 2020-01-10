Joe Biden Plans ‘Fried Chicken Wednesday’ Event In S.C But Won’t Answer Reparations Question

Written by Dana Sanchez

60 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Joe Biden was accused on Twitter of being “insulting and awful” for allegedly planning a “Fried Chicken Wednesday” community event at a Columbia, S. Carolina HBCU. Symone Sanders attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Aug. 26, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Democratic presidential candidate Biden speaks at a campaign rally, Jan. 5, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Image: The Moguldom Nation

Former Vice President Joe Biden was accused of being “insulting and awful” for allegedly planning a “Fried Chicken Wednesday” community event at a Columbia, South Carolina HBCU.

Some on social media came to the defense of the leading 2020 Democratic candidate. Others blasted him and his campaign for being disrespectful.

By the time of this publication, the words “Fried Chicken Wednesday” were nowhere to be found on Biden’s site.

Instead, the Biden campaign promoted a “Soul of the Nation Bus Tour” — a conversation at Claflin University with Biden’s senior campaign advisor, Symone Sanders. The event is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The public is invited to join Sanders at the HBCU in Orangeburg “for an HBCU Roundtable to show your support for Joe!”

Thanks to Twitter, the event is getting the kind of free advertising money can’t buy.

“#ADOS How awful and insulting is this?!?!?!” Jameion B. Fowler tweeted. “Fried Chicken Wednesday at @ClaflinUniv1869 ?!?!?! Claflin is an HBCU in Columbia SC and this is how @SymoneDSanders and @JoeBiden promote a political event there”.

FidelCashFlow tweeted back, “Fried Chicken Wednesdays are a staple at most southern HBCUs.”

Others on social media were with Fowler, tweeting that the former vice president had been disrespectful: “Fried Chicken Wednesday is a great name for the cafeteria menu item, disrespectful ass name for a political event. I have a few new names I want to suggest: Symone’s Biscuits Sundays, or Hell No Joe Tuesday.”

Sanders did not escape the Twitter wrath.

“And you are a political consultant? This is very insulting

@SymoneDSanders”, @AaronTSmith3 tweeted.

“Symone Sanders should’ve known the optics of this wouldn’t go over well!” KanuriYah tweeted.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 66: Jamarlin Martin

The Case Against John Ali: Jamarlin Martin goes solo to discuss Malcolm X and actual facts concerning the allegations that John Ali, the former national secretary of the Nation of Islam, was an operative of the FBI or U.S. intelligence agencies.

Biden has notoriously ducked questions about reparations. In September during the third Democratic debate, Biden passed up the opportunity to talk about reparations, instead arguing that schools need more money, teachers and parents need more help, and that poor parents need to change how they raise their children.

At the December debate, Biden ignored a question about whether he would support reparations for descendants of slavery. First, he said he was happy for the chance to speak on it, then he went on a tangent that instead praised the hard work of immigrants.

#ADOS How awful and insulting is this?!?!?! *Fried Chicken Wednesday* at @ClaflinUniv1869 ?!?!?! Claflin is an HBCU in Columbia SC and this is how @SymoneDSanders and @JoeBiden promote a political event there. pic.twitter.com/yeLxbM2Tow — Jameion B. Fowler 🇺🇸🤳🏽 (@jbf1982) January 10, 2020

Fried Chicken Wednesdays are a staple at most southern HBCUs. — FidelCashFlow (@FidelCashFlow45) January 10, 2020

Fried Chicken Wednesday is a great name for the cafeteria menu item, disrespectful ass name for a political event. I have a few new names I want to suggest: Symone's Biscuits Sundays, or Hell No Joe Tuesday. — OnCode (@clayeondennis) January 10, 2020

And you are a political consultant? This is very insulting. @SymoneDSanders — Aaron Smith (@AaronTSmith3) January 10, 2020

In defense of the school, many colleges have a designated day in which a particular meal is served..i.e " Fried Fish Friday. The Biden camp may have unintentionally held their outreach on this day. HOWEVER Symone Sanders should've known the optics of this wouldn't go over well! — KanuriYah (@KaNuri) January 10, 2020

It’s almost as if Symone is secretly still working for Bernie and she tanking joe on purpose — Namewire.xyz (@ballerhawk) January 10, 2020