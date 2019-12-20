Joe Biden Ducks Question On Reparations, Mayor PETE Says He Supports H.R. 40 And Acknowledges Black America’s Wealth Was Stolen, But Stops Short Of Supporting Reparations

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg deflected questions about reparations and America noticed. FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, speaks as former vice president Joe Biden gestures during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. Biden and Buttigieg represent the generational poles of the crowded Democratic presidential primary. Biden is hoping Democratic voters see his decades of experience as the remedy for Trump’s presidency. Buttigieg argues that the moment calls for the energy of a new generation. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

The American public is no longer just letting politicians get away without actually answering questions. There was an uproar on Twitter after last night’s Democratic debate when former Vice President Joe Biden ignored a question about whether he would support reparations for descendants of slavery.

When the moderator asked Biden if he supported reparations, Biden first said he was happy for the chance to speak on it, then went on a tangent that instead praised the hard work of immigrants.

“Number one, the reason we’re the country we are is because of immigration. We’ve been able to cherry pick the best from every single continent. The people who come here have determination, resilience, they are ready to stand up and work like the devil,” Biden began, the continued by speaking about Hispanic immigrants.

People cheering Biden's complete non-answer on reparations. https://t.co/eYx9TNcvil — Lorraine (@CrimsonGash) December 20, 2019

The audience applauded Biden’s total non-answer, but the American public pointed out how distasteful and disrespectful his words were. Ugh. Slaves were “cherry-picked” and were FORCED to “work like the devil” for hundreds of years, but they certainly weren’t immigrants or Hispanics.

It was not the first time he has failed to answer a question about the topic. I September, Biden also rambled and went off topic when asked about reparations.

But Biden wasn’t the only one conflating answers and dodging giving direct answers. He was in parallel company with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who stopped short of saying he would support ACTUAL financial reparations for descendants of slaves.

When the moderator asked Buttigieg if he would commit to giving financial compensation to immigrant families separated at the border, he responded with an unequivocal yes.

“Are you committing as president to financial compensation for those children,” the moderator asked. “Yes and they should have a fast track to citizenship because what the United Stated did under this president to them was wrong and we have a moral obligation to make right what was broken,” Buttigieg answered without hesitation.

However, when asked if he supported reparations for Black Americans, Buttigieg instead touted his support for H.R. 40, the bill to study reparations.

“Since you do support compensation for those (immigrant) families, should the U.S. also compensate descendants of enslaved people? Do you support reparations for African-Americans,” the moderator asked.

“I support H.R. 40, which is the bill to that has been proposed in Congres to establish a commission to look at reparations, but we shouldn’t wait to do things that are reparative,” Buttigieg said.

@JoeBiden @tonetalks @BreakingBrown #ados @PeteButtigieg @BernieSanders @SenWarren I BELIEVE THE QUESTION WAS DO YOU SUPPORT REPARATIONS FOR THE DECENDANTS OF THE ENSLAVED #ADOS AND THIS WAS THE VERY DISINGENUOUS ANSWER JOE BIDEN GAVE!!! WHICH HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH REPARATIONS. pic.twitter.com/zeC32gWCcF — #ADOS SAN FRANCISCO (@Cityboi5686) December 20, 2019

Buttigieg continued by doubling down on his statements that the generational wealth of Black Americans has been stolen and suggested investing in Black businesses, HBCUs and more.

He stopped short of saying he would support giving actual financial compensation to families, but said reparations should be looked at later down the line.

Buttigieg, nor Biden’s deflections went unnoticed.

Biden refuses to answer the reparations question directly. So disappointing. The enslaved were not immigrants. Don't try to conflate the two. #DemDebate — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) December 20, 2019

Biden answers the reparations question by talking about immigrants coming here to work hard? What? What. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 20, 2019

VP Biden ducked that question about reparations like Mayweather in his prime. He pivoted from that question so efficiently that I thought I misheard the question….. #DemocraticDebate — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) December 20, 2019

Most revealing contrast in the debate: when Biden was asked directly whether he supported reparations, he changed the subject and never answered. He was not interrupted or called out. Bernie was asked a question about race, started to answer, and was interrupted one sentence in. — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) December 20, 2019

Pete Buttigieg, "I believe the immigrants are owed financial compensation for what was done to them" …. Also Pete Buttigieg.. "I support having a CONVERSATION about reparations for African Americans"..



Dear Pete… Fuck You. #DemocraticDebate #DemDebateLMU #demdebatesowhite — Lil Miz Trigga (@MizTrigga75) December 20, 2019

#DemocraticDebate #PeteButtigieg has promised reparations to illegal immigrants but nothing for #ADOS That's it. I can no longer support this unconstitutional party. They are showing their hands to black folks. — Authorejwade #1877🇺🇸 (@1877wastheyear) December 20, 2019

@PeteButtigieg so you support immediate payouts to DACA children but only support a study for reparations but not a dollar payout. This is why you're polling at 0% among black voters. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Diva La'Wuan93 (@DivaWuan) December 20, 2019