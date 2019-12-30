Dr. Boyce Watkins Bangs On Lizzo’s Obesity And Twerking For Hollyweird: This Is How She Responds
When singer Lizzo infamously made headlines for twerking at a Los Angeles Lakers game while wearing a dress that exposed her thong-clad butt, many people had something to say about it. Dr. Boyce Watkins was one of them. The social and political commentator took to Twitter and said Lizzo was popular “because there is an obesity epidemic in America.”
“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” Watkins continued in a Dec. 20 tweet.
Staying true to her self-love message, Lizzo responded to Watkins’ tweet defending herself, reported NBC News. The “Truth Hurts” singer tweeted back, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.”
She went on to tell Watkins he was the only one who “needs to do better” and advised him to “Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”
Watkins then responded back to the singer assuring Lizzo he was not disputing her talent, but said she was “naïve if you think White people would be buying your records if you were also not overweight, Raunchy and fulfilling a racial stereotype. Many #blackpeople are uncomfortable with your performance.”
Known to be unapologetic about the skin she’s in, Lizzo frequently wears revealing costumes and bodysuits. In fact, the Lakers game is not the first time she’s shown her derrière. She’s also posted several nude photos of herself on Instagram.
Some agreed with Watkins’ critique of Lizzo and her latest brazen show of flesh, while others came to her defense and praised TIME’s Entertainer of the Year for her confidence.