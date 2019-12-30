Dr. Boyce Watkins Bangs On Lizzo’s Obesity And Twerking For Hollyweird: This Is How She Responds

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

69 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Lizzo had some choice words for Dr.Boyce Watkins after he said her fame was based on her obesity. In this photo, she performs in concert during her “Cuz I Love You Too Tour” at The Met on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

When singer Lizzo infamously made headlines for twerking at a Los Angeles Lakers game while wearing a dress that exposed her thong-clad butt, many people had something to say about it. Dr. Boyce Watkins was one of them. The social and political commentator took to Twitter and said Lizzo was popular “because there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” Watkins continued in a Dec. 20 tweet.

#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are.



Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease pic.twitter.com/75TY8jJRIX — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) December 20, 2019

Staying true to her self-love message, Lizzo responded to Watkins’ tweet defending herself, reported NBC News. The “Truth Hurts” singer tweeted back, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.”

She went on to tell Watkins he was the only one who “needs to do better” and advised him to “Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.



The only person who needs to do better is you.



Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.



Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Watkins then responded back to the singer assuring Lizzo he was not disputing her talent, but said she was “naïve if you think White people would be buying your records if you were also not overweight, Raunchy and fulfilling a racial stereotype. Many #blackpeople are uncomfortable with your performance.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 17: Boyce Watkins

Jamarlin talks with Dr. Boyce Watkins about building The Black Business School, and how he deals with his negro critics and their victimology teachings. They also discuss the #MeToo movement, racial bias in Facebook’s content policing, and Boyce‘s successful marketing strategy.

Known to be unapologetic about the skin she’s in, Lizzo frequently wears revealing costumes and bodysuits. In fact, the Lakers game is not the first time she’s shown her derrière. She’s also posted several nude photos of herself on Instagram.

Some agreed with Watkins’ critique of Lizzo and her latest brazen show of flesh, while others came to her defense and praised TIME’s Entertainer of the Year for her confidence.

I wish it was as simple as weight. We lost Big Pun and Buffy the Human Beat Box to health and obesity issues. Not so cute now.



Lizzo is on a fast track to the hospital or worse. The deeper level is that corporate white America could care less. Jokes on US. — The Optometrist (@putyourLsup) December 26, 2019

Lizzo is great and is talented.. but please don't say she can rap.. she's many times smaller than Big Pun as well.. Watckins is on some other shit.. — nobodyhere (@nobodyhere23) December 24, 2019

Dr. Watkins out here addressing your fine-ness like he has an MD behind his name.



Sir, your PhD is in finance. @lizzo he just big mad that no amount of his work will reach the people you reach, through love.



Be well, beautiful. xx — 🥂Veronica Cheers 🍾 (@LovesTheBern) December 23, 2019

Honestly tired of hearing men’s opinions on women and girls. Never ending onslaught of opinions on our bodies, our appearances, our actions, and on the violence against us. I don’t care what letters are in front of your name, learn when to mind your business or how to listen. pic.twitter.com/8FgLa7EpL8 — KpopTookOverMyLife (@mheiligm) December 23, 2019

Once someone shows a toxic view they hold, you don’t generally have to look for long to find a whole host of other toxic beliefs — KpopTookOverMyLife (@mheiligm) December 23, 2019

It’s just so tiring. Especially when the person has “Dr” in front of their name. Doesn’t even matter if it’s medical or in some other topic, a lot of people see those letters and give that person undeserved authority and attention. — KpopTookOverMyLife (@mheiligm) December 23, 2019

Today was the first and last time I’ve ever heard of him. One glance at the trash he posts on his account and he’s #blocked — Sarah (@HoosierTwin) December 23, 2019

It’s not a single man. Plenty of men (I’ll say “not all men” to save you the time) hold these views. This is misogyny that society overall has viewed as “reasonable” for far too long. — KpopTookOverMyLife (@mheiligm) December 23, 2019

Why do y’all get mad whenever obesity comes up? Just because Lizzo is black a woman 🙄 and all you generational dumbasses feed off of, DOESNT mean obesity wasn’t brought around about Khaled Joe Big Pun Rick Ross AND FUNNY ENOUGH DUMBASSES THEY ALL LOST WEIGHT WHY BC BEINF FAT https://t.co/kfuE9Uurlz — xo (@kittenheartKKW) December 23, 2019