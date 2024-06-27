Emmy-Award Winning Actor Bill Cobbs Passes Away At 90, Had Almost 200 Film Credits

Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor known for his sage and ubiquitous screen presence, has passed away at the age of 90. Cobbs died on June 24 at his home in Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends, according to his publicist Chuck I. Jones. Natural causes are suspected to be the cause of death, AP reported.

A native of Cleveland, Cobbs had a prolific career in film and television, with memorable roles in movies such as “The Hudsucker Proxy,” “The Bodyguard,” and “Night at the Museum.” His first significant film role was a small part in 1974’s “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.” Over his career, he amassed nearly 200 film and television credits, with a majority of his work coming during his 50s, 60s, and 70s. Cobbs became a go-to actor for filmmakers and TV producers seeking to add a layer of worn, soulful wisdom to their projects.

Cobbs’s television appearances included roles in “The Sopranos,” “The West Wing,” “Sesame Street,” and “Good Times.” In “The Bodyguard” (1992), he portrayed Whitney Houston’s manager, and in “The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994), he played the mystical clock man. He also starred as the coach in “Air Bud” (1997), the security guard in “Night at the Museum” (2006), and the father in “The Gregory Hines Show.”

Although Cobbs rarely received major parts that garnered awards, he became a familiar and memorable everyman who left a lasting impression on audiences, regardless of his screen time. In 2020, he won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program for the series “Dino Dana,” Deadline reported.

Born Wilbert Francisco Cobbs on June 16, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, Cobbs served eight years in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school. Post-service, Cobbs worked as a car salesman. His acting career began serendipitously in 1969 when a customer invited him to participate in a play. Cobbs soon immersed himself in Cleveland’s theater scene and later moved to New York, where he joined the Negro Ensemble Company and performed alongside such actors like Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

