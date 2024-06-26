Jamaal Bowman Loses New York Congressional Seat, Became $15M AIPAC Lobby Target

New York congressman Jamaal Bowman, 48, has lost a primary challenge in a closely watched race due to the rift within the Democratic Party over the Israel-Gaza war.

George Latimer, 70, entered the race at the urging of local Jewish leaders who were upset with Bowman’s vocal criticism of Israel. Bowman, a former school principal, has accused Israel of genocide in its war with Palestine, which Israel denies. He has also repeatedly questioned the Biden administration’s support for Israel, CNN reported.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spent nearly $15 million in the primary to unseat the left-wing representative in New York’s 16th congressional district. Overall, $24.8 million was spent by various groups, making it the most expensive House of Representatives primary in history.

With 88 percent of votes counted on June 25, Latimer had secured more than 58 percent of the vote, compared to 42 percent for Bowman.

Latimer, a former county executive, has portrayed himself as a steadfast defender of Israel and characterized Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“We have to look at the arguments of the far right and the far left, and say you cannot destroy this country with your rhetoric and your arguments,” Latimer stated in his victory speech.

Latimer was supported by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while Bowman was backed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, left-wing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“This election is one of the most important in the modern history of America. It really is,” Sanders said, as per the BBC. “Because this election is not about Jamaal vs. Mr. Latimer. This election is about whether or not the billionaire class and the oligarchs will control the United States government.”

The progressive Bowman, who won office in 2020 and was a member of the Squad, had accused AIPAC of trying to “buy” the race in the district, which spans Westchester County and part of the New York City borough of the Bronx.

“We should be outraged when a Super PAC of dark money can spend $20 million to brainwash people into believing something that isn’t true,” he said.