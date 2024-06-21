Black America Celebrates Juneteenth: Highlights And Pictures

On June 19, Juneteenth was celebrated for the fourth year since it was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. The country commemorates the fall of slavery in Galveston in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation ordered the liberation of Black people held in the Confederacy. Nationwide this year there were a slew of events.

Families in Galveston, Texas, where the holiday originated, were set to honor the day with long-standing traditions. Planned were large gatherings in city parks and parades, NPR reported. This year, Galveston scheduled a reading of General Order No. 3, which enforced the freedom of those still enslaved. The celebration was to also feature a historic march, recreating early freedom celebrations, and a grand Juneteenth gala priced at $400 per table.

Harlem’s vibrant celebrations was to include the Juneteenth March 5K Run/Walk/Roll, food and drink specials at Red Rooster, and a screening of “The Wiz” in Morningside Park. The Stoop Sessions: Big Band Jubilee was to feature 14 Black musicians, celebrating with live jazz and Lindy Hop dancing. The Juneteenth Black Music and Dance Festival in Marcus Garvey Park and Good Vibes in the Park was planned to offer a blend of live performances, dance, and community activities, The Curious Uptowner reported.

Northeast Ohio planned to host various Juneteenth events. The Akron Urban League’s celebration and What’s Happening on the Bloc Juneteenth Celebration in Akron were among highlights, featuring live DJs, games, and community engagement, WKYC reported.

In Chicago, The Woodlawn, a shared kitchen/restaurant and event space, planned a Juneteenth block party, celebrating Black entrepreneurship. This fifth annual event was to feature live music, entertainment, local vendors, kids’ activities, and a fireworks display. Several Chicago museums also offered free admission.

Photo: Screenshot, WKYC Channel 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wS_FybLjwyw