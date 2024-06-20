Drake Takes Historic L, Black America Praises Kendrick Lamar ‘Pop Out’ Concert

Kendrick Lamar delivered what has been called an electrifying performance at his “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles on June 19, that not only reaffirmed his lyrical prowess but also solidified his position in the ongoing rap beef with Drake.

Lamar opened his set with the diss track “Euphoria,” adding a fresh verse that took direct aim at Drake: “Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect.” This line was a pointed reference to the controversial purchase by Drake of a Tupac Shakur ring. The concert, part of Amazon Music’s “Forever the Influence” celebration for Black Music Month, featured a star-studded lineup that included appearances from Dr. Dre, Tyler, The Creator, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and others. Dubbed “The Pop Out — Ken and Friends,” the event was not just a musical showcase but also a celebration of Los Angeles’ hip-hop heritage, Variety reported.

Throughout the evening, Lamar performed his diss tracks repeatedly, notably performing “Not Like Us” five times–and the crowd reportedly went wild each time. Lamar’s performance was more than just a confrontation; it was a statement of solidarity with his hometown of Compton, as he invited artists from various L.A. neighborhoods to join him on stage, reinforcing the theme of unity.

The concert also an A-list of celebrities. Among the attendees were NBA stars Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, and LeBron James, who joined Kendrick on stage.

The evening also highlighted Lamar’s ability to blend personal and cultural commentary effortlessly, as USA Today reviewed. While Kendrick Lamar’s concert showcased his lyrical depth and his command over the stage.

The concert, which was streamed live and now seems to no longer be available for rewatch, has been the buzz all across social media.

