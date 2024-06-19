‘The Greatest Player’ Willie Mays Passes Away At 93: Black America Reacts

Willie Mays, the legendary baseball Hall of Famer, passed away June 18 at the age of 93, the San Francisco Giants announced. Mays died “peacefully and among loved ones,” according to his son, Michael Mays.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood,” Michael Mays said.

Known as “The Say Hey Kid,” the Major League Baseball player was celebrated for his exceptional all-around baseball abilities in hitting, running, throwing, and fielding. In a 23-year career primarily with the New York and San Francisco Giants, he amassed 660 home runs and maintained a .301 batting average. Mays’ 12 Gold Gloves highlight his defensive prowess, cementing his status as one of baseball’s most complete players, CNN reported.

Mays’ career was marked by iconic moments, notably his legendary over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series. This play remains one of baseball’s most famous. His excellence earned him two National League MVP awards and 24 All-Star selections.

Born in 1931, Mays began his professional career with the Negro American League’s Birmingham Black Barons. He made his debut in Major League Baseball in 1951, winning Rookie of the Year and almost immediately establishing himself as a standout player.

Mays’ death came just one day after he informed the San Francisco Chronicle that he would be unable to attend a significant event planned for later this week. Major League Baseball is set to commemorate Juneteenth and celebrate the Negro Leagues with a game on June 20 at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, where the Black Barons played.

Former New York Mets star Keith Hernandez said emotionally of Mays, as per The New York Post, “The best player I’ve ever seen. The greatest player,” said Hernandez, who grew up in the Bay Area and watched Mays play in his prime. “An extraordinarily good five-tool player. You’d go to a game, he’d do something. A great catch, a great throw, a stolen base, hit a home run or he’d do it all. He was just that kind of player.”

Mays’ impact extended beyond the diamond. He faced and overcame racial barriers, contributing to the civil rights movement. His influence was recognized in 2015 when President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2017, MLB renamed the World Series MVP Award in his honor. According to many, Mays leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled skill, resilience, and inspiration, forever etched in the annals of baseball history.

He was remembered far and wide on social media, especially by Black America.

Mays’ godson, former baseball star Barry Bonds, expressed his deep sorrow, calling Mays a pivotal figure in his life.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, “Willie Mays wasn’t just a singular athlete, blessed with an unmatched combination of grace, skill and power. He was also a wonderfully warm and generous person – and an inspiration to an entire generation. I’m lucky to have spent time with him over the years, and Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family.”

Hit-Hop veteran Chuck D of Public Enemy tweeted, “I thank @nelsongeorge for the opportunity to create this song for his homage film alongside @TheImpossebulls CDoc and @GoWithGilberto Ryan Gilbert and sage advice from HaroldReynolds and @lorrieboo. Rest WILLIE Mays.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted: “I am heartbroken by the news that Willie Mays has passed away. He was my first sports hero and is a connection in my life to a better time where humility, decency and real accomplishment were the ultimate positive defining characteristics. Many times you meet your heroes and are disappointed by the encounter. Such was not the case with Mr. Mays. He was as warm and engaging when we met as I could have hoped. In the video I’m placing my hands on his shoulders as I explained to him that I stood on those very shoulders. I told him that his sacrifices and accomplishments made my life possible. He teared up. As I did upon hearing about his passing. He is the greatest baseball player of all time. That is clear. But, in his way, he was also the epitome of grace and class. Willie Mays enriched all our lives. He shaped mine. May he rest in earned peace.”

Former baseball star Dave Winfield tweeted, “It was my pleasure and honor to have played against arguably the best @mlb @MLBPA player of all time. And to call #WillieMays my friend is incredibly special # RIP “Say Hey” Kid.”

Photo, Willie Mays, MLB website, https://www.mlb.com/player/willie-mays-118495