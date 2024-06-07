‘I’ve Submitted 463 Applications’ In Year, No Job: How Bad Is The Job Market?

In a labor market that has been hailed as robust and growing, young job seekers are facing unexpected hurdles. Despite the seemingly selection of available positions, many young people, especially Black youth, are struggling to secure stable employment. This situation raises concerns about underlying challenges that continue to impede their entry into the workforce.

“The overall job market has really been changing a lot since 2021 and ’22, so I do think college grads are entering into a job market that is much more challenging than it has been over the past few years,” Joanie Bily, chief workforce analyst at Employbridge, an industrial staffing firm, told CNBC.

A report by Intelligent, an online magazine focused on student life, found that 38 percent of employers avoid hiring recent college graduates, Forbes reported.

In 2023, the median period from the first application to the first offer was approximately 44 days, according to career growth platform Teal Labs.

Black job hunter Cowboy Gripper tweeted about his arduous job search. He wrote: “I got laid off June 1, 2023. I created a spreadsheet to track all the roles I’ve applied to. A year later, I’ve submitted 463 applications.”

The hiring rate for workers with little to no previous work experience has dropped sharply, from a peak of 20 percent to just 13 percent, according to Goldman Sachs. This decline signals a growing gap between the skills young people possess and the qualifications employers demand. Despite a nationwide unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, the job market is proving particularly tough for young adults, especially those entering for the first time.

Compounding these difficulties is the persistently high unemployment rate among Black Americans, even though the most recent jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics 272,000 positions were added in May, NBC News reported. Yet, as of May, the unemployment rate for Black workers rose to 6.1 percent, an increase from the previous month. The situation is even more acute for Black men, whose unemployment rate jumped to 6.4 percent; the rate for white Americans is 3.5 percent, CNBC reported.



Employers often require years of experience for entry-level positions, a requirement that many recent graduates do not meet.

The job market has also seen a shift toward part-time positions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that part-time employment has increased by more than a million over the past year, while full-time employment has decreased by over half a million.

