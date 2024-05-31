Muslim Lawyer Loses Job Offer from Foley & Lardner After Supporting Palestinians

A Chicago-based lawyer, Jinan Chehade, is suing the law firm Foley & Lardner after they rescinded her job offer due to her outspoken support for Palestinians. Chehade, a Georgetown Law School graduate, claims the offer was withdrawn a day before she was to start work at the firm’s River North office.

Chehade alleges she faced discrimination over her faith and political views. She was previously interning at Foley & Lardner when she was offered a full-time position. But, in late October, just before her start date, she was called into a meeting with senior partners who questioned her about her social media posts and her involvement with Students for Justice in Palestine.

“They interrogated me in a hostile manner about my social media posts related to Palestine and other aspects of my identity and background,” Chehade told ABC News 7.

According to Chehade, the law firm, which employs over 1,000 lawyers, also pulled up a video of her public comment at a city council meeting on Oct. 13, when she asked aldermen to vote against an Israeli resolution to condemn Hamas’ attack on Gaza.

“I spoke in public comments, as is my First Amendment right. I made a three-minute speech, saying the resolution was one-sided and made no mention of Palestinians,” Chehade said. “My posts advocated for Palestinian rights, ending the occupation and upholding international law.”

Chehade stated that her advocacy for Palestinian rights was framed by the firm as support for terrorism, which she vehemently denies. She describes this as a racist smear with no factual basis, emphasizing that her stance is about freedom and equality for Palestinians. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is assisting her in pursuing legal action, Reuters reported.

The case is Jinan Chehade v. Foley & Lardner, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, 1:24-cv-04414.

Foley & Lardner responded to the allegations by defending their decision to rescind Chehade’s employment, citing her statements regarding the attacks by Hamas. They called her lawsuit meritless.

The line between exercising one’s right to free speech and facing professional consequences has become increasingly blurred. The Israel-Hamas conflict has made it challenging for Americans to express their opinions because some fear the loss of their jobs is they speak out in support off Palestine and not Israel.



