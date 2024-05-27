7 Lawyers Caught Ridin’ Dirty And Busted By Feds

Here are seven attorneys who have been caught in a series of high-profile legal scandals, facing charges ranging from extortion to bank robbery. This alarming trend shines a light on ethical breaches and criminal behavior within the legal profession, by those sworn to uphold the law.

1. South Florida Litigator Arrested On Extortion Charge

A South Florida litigator named David Weintraub was arrested in 1999 on an extortion charge. The arrest followed allegations that the lawyer used confidential information obtained during a consultation to blackmail a client. He allegedly said he would smear her name unless she resigned from a condominium board.

Weintraub, 63, a solo practitioner based just outside of Fort Lauderdale, faced a second-degree felony charge of extortion, according to Law.com.

2. Ex-FTX Lawyer Accused In Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

Dan Friedberg, former “chief regulatory officer” at FTX, faced accusations in a 2023 lawsuit of helping to misappropriate billions of dollars in customer funds, The New York Post reported. Friedberg allegedly acted as a fixer for Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s disgraced founder, and paid hush money to whistleblowers.

3. Coral Gables Attorney-Turned-Bank Robber Sentenced

Aaron Patrick Honaker, a Coral Gables, FL., attorney, was sentenced in 2021 to 40 months in prison for a string of bank robberies, Local 10 reported. Honaker confessed to robbing five banks over three weeks, driven by desperation after becoming homeless. Despite his legal background, Honaker resorted to basic criminal tactics, such as using a ball-peen hammer and demand notes to intimidate bank tellers.

4. Romantic Entanglement Leads To Drug Smuggling Charges

Attorney Jennifer Ridha was romantically involved with her client, Cameron Douglas, the son of actor Michael Douglas. In 2009, Douglas was arrested for heroin possession and selling large amounts of crystal meth from the Meatpacking District’s Gansevoort hotel in NYC. Ridha was part of his defense team and wound up getting romantically involved with Douglas. She admitted to smuggling drugs into his prison.

Ridha admitted to smuggling drugs into prison for Douglas, a decision driven by infatuation, according to her. Her 2015 memoir, “Criminal That I Am,” details her descent into criminal behavior and the subsequent legal fallout.

5. Michael Cohen: From Trump’s Fixer to Federal Inmate

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and lying to Congress. Cohen’s downfall came after it was revealed he facilitated payments to silence individuals potentially harmful to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen served three years in federal prison and has since been disbarred. He recently testified in former president’s hush-money trial in New York about efforts to quash negative stories before the 2016 election.

6. Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Spared Prison For Fraud

Marilyn Mosby, former Baltimore City prosecutor known for charging officers in the death of Freddie Gray, was sentenced earlier this month to home confinement and community service for perjury and mortgage fraud. Mosby was convicted of lying about her finances to make early withdrawals from retirement funds and fraudulently claiming funds to purchase a Florida condo. Despite her conviction, Mosby maintains her innocence and plans to appeal.

7. Hunter Biden’s Long List Of Legal Troubles

Hunter Biden received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware in 1965 and a law degree from Syracuse University in New York in 1968, according to Britannica. He has racked up a ton of legal issues, on the wrong side of the law. In June he goes on trial for lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days.

Also, on December 7, 2023, federal prosecutors filed a second set of charges against Hunter Biden, accusing President Joe Biden’s son of failing to pay over $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019, despite having substantial income.

