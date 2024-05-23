MAGA African Flies to Congo For Coup, Sees Father Killed

Marcel Malanga and his father, Christian, both from Utah, traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attempt a coup against DRC President Felix Tshisekedi’s government. The attempted coup ended in tragedy, with Christian, 41, shot dead and Marcel captured by Congolese forces. Video footage shows the harrowing moment Marcel, 21, pleaded for his life as he and his father were captured, The Daily Mail reported.

The coup attempt, which was supposed to unseat the autocratic government, quickly turned disastrous. The Malangas were part of a small group, including two other Americans, who tried to flee the country but were intercepted near the Congo River. The captured conspirators were shown begging for mercy in chilling footage circulated by the victorious Congolese soldiers, AP reported.

Christian, who moved to Salt Lake City as a refugee at the age of 15 with his family, had established a car dealership. Malanga moved back to his native country and became a Congolese military officer and long-time opposition figure. He ran for parliament in 2011, but was arrested before the election.

Marcel Malanga seem to celebrate his typical American life as a star high school football player, judging from his social media posts. It seems, according to his TickTok account, he is a Trump and MAGA supporter.

Six people, including Malanga, were killed and dozens arrested, including three Americans, following the attack and another on the residence of a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi, according to Brig. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge, the Congolese army spokesperson.

The Republic of the Congo, now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), gained independence on June 30, 1960. During this time, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) conducted operations in the DRC to stabilize the government and curb communist influence from the Soviet Union.

Marcel and Christian Malanga, photos via social media.