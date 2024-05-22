International Criminal Court In The Hague: We’re Seeking Arrest Warrant For Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim A.A. Khan has applied for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, and three senior leaders of Hamas. This development comes amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, particularly the war in Gaza that has seen substantial loss of life and humanitarian issues.

The accused Israeli and Hamas Leaders are Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel; Yoav Gallant, Israeli minister of defense; Ismail Haniyeh, overall political leader of Hamas; Yahya Sinwar, Military commander in the Gaza Strip; and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, leader of Hamas’ military wing, CBS News reported.

Prosecutor Khan has alleged that both Israeli and Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity. These charges include: starvation of civilians; willfully causing great suffering or serious injury; willful killing; intentionally directing attacks against civilian populations; extermination and/or murder; persecution; and other inhumane acts during the war against Hamas.

Khan emphasized that the laws of armed conflict apply universally, NBC News reported.

“Today we once again underline that international law and the laws of armed conflict apply to all,” Khan said in a statement. “No foot soldier, no commander, no civilian leader — no one — can act with impunity. Nothing can justify wilfully depriving human beings, including so many women and children, the basic necessities required for life. Nothing can justify the taking of hostages or the targeting of civilians.”

President Joe Biden condemned the ICC’s decision as “outrageous,” reinforcing the U.S. stance that there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. He stressed, “We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Netanyahu described the ICC’s actions as “a moral outrage of historic proportions,” comparing them to equating President Bush with Osama bin Laden post-9/11.

The applications will be reviewed by ICC judges, who will determine whether the criteria for issuing arrest warrants have been met amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.