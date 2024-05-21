CPI Report: Which Specific Inflation Areas Are Hurting Americans The Most?

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April 2024 shows a mixed picture of inflation, providing some relief yet highlighting ongoing challenges for American consumers. While the overall CPI increased by a modest 0.3 percent from March, and 3.4 percent year-over-year, certain areas continue to strain household budgets significantly.

“This is the first print in a month that wasn’t hotter than expected, so there’s a relief rally,” Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade North America, told CNBC. “The excitement is a little overdone. This is not Caitlin Clark. She’s exciting, this is not exciting.”

Shelter remains a major trouble point, with a monthly increase of 0.4 percent and a substantial 5.5 percent rise over the past year. This includes both rent and owners’ equivalent rent, reflecting what homeowners believe they could earn from renting their property. Such increases are particularly problematic for the Federal Reserve, which is striving to bring overall inflation back down to 2 percent.“We think it’s September at the earliest that they’re going to cut,” said North. “Their mind seems to be that, ‘we’re not in any hurry to cut rates. Inflation is not near 2%, the economy is OK, we’re not going anything for months.’”

Energy costs have also increased, climbing 1.1 percent in April and 2.6 percent year-over-year. Higher prices at the pump and increased utility costs are hitting consumers hard, JP Morgan reported.

Transportation services saw a 0.9 percent increase for the month and a steep 11.2 percent annual rise. This category includes costs associated with vehicle ownership and public transport, impacting people in urban areas.

Apparel costs rose 1.2 percent in April, while medical care services inched up 0.4 percent.

“The weaker than expected retail sales number needs to be watched – cooling consumer spending is good, but if that transitions into a deeper slowdown it could herald some economic problems that markets would not welcome,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told CNBC.

