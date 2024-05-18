New York BLM Leader Hawk Newsome Arrested For Taunting NYPD: ‘You A Vagina’

The founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, Hawk Newsome, was arrested at a Bronx courthouse following a heated confrontation with a police officer. The incident, which was caught on camera, shows Newsome berating and taunting the officer with a stream of obscene insults and threats.

Newsome, who stands at 6 feet 6 inches, was at the courthouse to observe a hearing for NYPD Sergeant Erik Duran, accused of killing Eric Duprey by throwing a cooler at him during a drug bust last August. As the situation escalated, Newsome towered over the officer, shouting, “You think I’m scared of you? You must be out of your f****** mind!”‘”

He continued: “You p***y! You see how I’m all up on you? You’re a vagina! A f****** vagina!”

Outside the courthouse, Newsome defended his actions, stating, “I’m not going to sit here and say that I wasn’t vocal. I care a lot. A man was hit in the head with a cooler and killed.” Newsome was referring to the death of Eric Duprey, who was allegedly killed by Sergeant Duran during an undercover operation by the Bronx Narcotics Division.

Sergeant Duran was operating undercover with the Bronx Narcotics Division, conducting a buy-and-bust operation on Aqueduct Avenue. According to police reports, Duprey sold drugs to the plainclothes officer, who then attempted to arrest him, The Daily Mail reported.

The confrontation did not end there. Social media footage shows Newsome being led away while continuing to shout obscenities inside the courtroom, leading to a shoving match. Court officers eventually took him into custody, issuing three summonses for disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration, The New York Post reported.

Officials told CBS that during processing, it was discovered that Newsome had outstanding summonses from previous years. He was taken to an arraignment court, where these older summonses were adjudicated and vacated before his release.

Photo via Instagram, @mrbenabe