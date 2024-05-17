Fact Check: Muslim Countries Lead The World In Diabetes

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has been identified as having the highest prevalence of diabetes in the world, according to recent research reported by the Daily Mail. This revelation comes from data compiled by Our World In Data, utilizing information from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) to measure diabetes prevalence among populations aged 20-79 in 211 countries, Arab News reported.

Topping the list, Pakistan has a staggering 30.8 percent of its population suffering from diabetes. This South Asian country has seen a significant surge in diabetes rates, with 33 million adults currently living with the condition — a 70 percent increase since 2019. Alarmingly, an estimated one-quarter of adults remain undiagnosed.

Ranking third globally, Kuwait has 24.9 percent of its population affected by diabetes. With 18.7 percent of its population suffering from diabetes, Saudi Arabia ranks 18th worldwide. In stark contrast, Mauritania Northwest Africa has one of the lowest rates of diabetes, at just 2.1 percent, placing it 205th out of the 211 countries surveyed.

Research has linked several factors to the high prevalence of diabetes in the MENA region. Ethnic groups in MENA and South Asia exhibit a greater genetic predisposition to insulin resistance, a significant trigger for diabetes. Obesity, high consumption of added sugars, high salt intake, and sedentary lifestyles are major contributors. The rise in ultraprocessed food consumption, which often contains high levels of added salt and sugar, exacerbates the issue.

Globally, diabetes accounted for more than 400,000 deaths in 2021. The condition primarily involves type 2 diabetes, which typically begins in adulthood and is associated with obesity, poor diet, and inactivity. In 2021, the International Diabetes Federation reported that 537 million adults worldwide had diabetes, marking a 16 percent increase (74 million) from 2019, Middle East Monitor reported.

Western countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have lower diabetes prevalence rates compared to many MENA countries, ranking 59th and 136th respectively.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-in-white-shirt-holding-a-glucometer-5469150/