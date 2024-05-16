5 Highlights From Google’s Artificial Intelligence Updates To Search Engine Results

Google is rolling out “AI Overviews,” previously known as the Search Generative Experience (SGE), to users in the U.S. and soon worldwide. Billions of Google users will soon see AI-generated summaries at the top of many search results.

“What we see with generative AI is that Google can do more of the searching for you,” says Liz Reid, Google’s newly installed head of Search, The Verge reported. “It can take a bunch of the hard work out of searching, so you can focus on the parts you want to do to get things done, or on the parts of exploring that you find exciting.”

Reid highlighted several features aimed at enhancing the search experience, all announced at Google’s recent I/O developer conference, The Washington Post reported.

Here are five highlights from Google’s AI updates to its search engine:

1. AI Overviews

AI Overviews are designed to provide a general sense of the answer to queries, along with links to resources for more information. These AI-generated summaries appear at the top of search results, offering users a concise, synthesized answer to their questions.

2. Video Search Via Lens

Google Lens now includes a new feature that allows users to search by capturing a video. This innovation expands the capabilities of visual search, making it possible to search for information based on moving images.

3. AI-Powered Planning Tools

Google has introduced a new planning tool that uses AI to automatically generate itineraries or meal plans based on a single query. Say you’re planning a trip, the tool can create a detailed itinerary with suggested activities, places to visit, and dining options. For meal planning, it can suggest recipes and organize them into a plan tailored to your preferences.

4. Enhanced Result Organization

The search results page is getting an AI makeover. When searching for restaurants in a new city, for example, the results may be automatically categorized into groups such as options for date night or business meetings. This categorization happens without any additional input from the user.

5. Automatic Categorization Of Search Results

Google is implementing a new AI-powered way to organize search results. This feature groups similar results together, such as restaurants suited for different occasions, without requiring users to refine their search. This smart categorization helps users find exactly what they’re looking for with minimal effort.

Photo by Caio : https://www.pexels.com/photo/macbook-air-on-grey-wooden-table-67112/Photo: Pexels