Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wins Second Term, Campaign Plays ‘Not Like Us’ Before Victory Speech

Baltimore‘s Mayor Brandon Scott, 40, has secured a second term after defeating challenger Sheila Dixon in a tightly contested Democratic primary. The Associated Press called the race for Scott at 11:35 p.m. on May 14, with the incumbent holding a several-thousand vote lead over Dixon as more than 70 percent of precincts reported, along with results from early voting and the first round of mail-in ballots, CBS News reported.

“Tonight, you made it very clear that your democracy was not for sale,” Scott proclaimed to his supporters at an election night party held at the Rye Street Market Building in Baltimore Peninsula. Accompanied by his fiancée Hana Pugh, his stepson Ceron, and holding his four-month-old son, Charm who donned soundproof headphones, Scott took the stage to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

“Victory tonight means the work has just begun,” Scott said.

minutes after the AP called the race for Mayor Scott, he makes a grand entrance w/ Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” pic.twitter.com/EXfunX43Zm — emily sullivan (@emilyasullivan) May 15, 2024

Despite the AP’s call, Dixon has yet to concede. Hosting her election night party at her Remington campaign headquarters, she maintained a hopeful stance, stating, “It’s not over. I’m not throwing in the towel.” With 14,000 mail ballots still to be counted starting May 16, Dixon insisted on waiting for the final tally.

Dixon’s campaign highlighted Scott’s perceived shortcomings, such as high turnover in his administration and ongoing issues with city services. Her previous tenure as mayor, which ended in 2010 due to a corruption scandal, remained a contentious issue throughout the campaign.

“There may be some votes to be counted, but it is safe to say, we are destined for a second term,” Scott said. “Baltimore, you said very clearly that your democracy is not for sale no matter how rich they are. you have confirmed once again that the naysayers that underestimate our city will never understand what truly makes Baltimore great.”

“Mayor Scott’s victory reflects a shift in public sentiment about the direction of the city, driven by a substantial decrease in crime and his leadership during a time of crisis,” Mileah Kromer, associate professor of political science at Goucher College, told The Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Jan. 4, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)