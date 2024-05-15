OpenAI Launches Free GPT-4o Version: 5 Things For Black America To Know

OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-4o, a major upgrade to its AI language model, which will now be available for free to all ChatGPT users. This move aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools, offering a range of benefits and new features.

Here are five things for Black America to know.

Wild. GPT-4o on ChatGPT can generate full blown charts and statistical analysis from spreadsheets with a single prompt in less than 30 seconds.



This stuff use to take ages in Excel. pic.twitter.com/Mvh5arWOQh — Zain Kahn (@heykahn) May 14, 2024

1. Enhanced Access To Advanced AI Technology

OpenAI’s GPT-4o brings GPT-4-level intelligence to all users, including those using the free version of ChatGPT, Cnet reported. This means that everyone, regardless of financial status, can now access a more sophisticated AI tool. For Black entrepreneurs, educators, and community leaders, this offers an opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology for business growth, educational initiatives, and community development.

2. Improved Speed And Cost Efficiency With GPT-4o

GPT-4o is touted to be two times faster and 50 percent cheaper than the previous GPT-4 Turbo model. This efficiency can significantly benefit small Black-owned businesses and startups by reducing costs and increasing productivity when using AI for tasks such as customer service, content creation, and data analysis.

The latest model “is much faster” and improves “capabilities across text, vision, and audio,” OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said in a livestream announcement, The Verge reported.

This demo is insane.



A student shares their iPad screen with the new ChatGPT + GPT-4o, and the AI speaks with them and helps them learn in *realtime*.



Imagine giving this to every student in the world.



The future is so, so bright. pic.twitter.com/t14M4fDjwV — Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) May 13, 2024

3. GPT-4o Has Multimodal Capabilities

According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, GPT-4o is “natively multimodal,” meaning it can understand and generate content across text, voice, and images, The Verge reported. This versatility could help Black creatives and content creators expand their reach and improve the quality of their work.

4. Expanded Language Support

GPT-4o will be available in 50 languages This can enhance communication, education, and outreach efforts, breaking down language barriers and fostering inclusivity.

GPT-4o is insane.



You can create high quality graphs in less than 30 seconds.



This unlocks so many opportunities. It used to take ages with Excel.



Now:



Data Visualization – Mark complex data easy to understand with cool graphs and charts.



And more…pic.twitter.com/hgdcyyoP8q — Aadit Sheth (@aaditsh) May 14, 2024

5. New Features For Voice Interaction

The new model includes enhancements to ChatGPT’s voice mode, making it more interactive and responsive. This feature can serve as a virtual assistant for Black professionals, helping manage schedules, provide reminders, and even offer real-time support during meetings or events.

GPT-4o has been out for 20 hours.



Coding will never be the same.



Here are 9 insane things it can do:



1. Live demo of coding assistance and desktop app pic.twitter.com/EEUUJ4VKMT — PyQuant News 🐍 (@pyquantnews) May 14, 2024

Photo by RDNE Stock project: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-sitting-by-desk-using-computer-and-laptop-10376169/