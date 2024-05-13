Camden School Advisory Board President Wasim Muhammad Tells Jury He Has Four Wives He Married At 18

Wasim Muhammad, the president of the Camden School Advisory Board, is at the center of a high-profile civil sexual abuse trial currently under way, where he testified before a jury, revealing his intricate personal life and grappling with allegations of misconduct dating back to his tenure as a middle school teacher.

The trial revolves around accusations leveled by a 45-year-old woman, who alleges that Muhammad, 56, sexually abused her when she was a minor. Muhammad, a well-known minister and community activist in Camden, vehemently denies these allegations, denouncing them as “heinous” and expressing appreciation for the opportunity to present his perspective in court.

Muhammad is considered a local political powerhouse.

During his testimony, Muhammad revealed details about his unconventional marital arrangements, disclosing that he has six wives, four of whom he met when they were 18 years old, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The plaintiff’s claims stem from her time as Muhammad’s seventh-grade social studies student in 1994. She contends that Muhammad groomed her for a relationship, which allegedly persisted even after she relocated out of state. Muhammad vehemently refuted these assertions, asserting that he never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with the plaintiff.

“I ask myself why did this happen?” the plaintiff said when she recently testified. “Why did he do this to me? Who would do this to a 13-year-old girl? There are no answers for me.’”

According to Muhammad, he and the plaintiff married in 1997; the plaintiff has denied the two ever wed. However, his legal marriage is with his high school sweetheart, Stephanie. He is also married to four other women, and these marriages, he said, are under his Islamic faith, The New York Post reported. He has 17 children, some of whom attended the trial. Muhammad testified that four of his six Muslim wives (which Muhammad said included the plaintiff) were 18 when he met them.

Muhammad has been a minister at Muhammad’s Temple No. 20 for 15 years. He testified that his relationship with the plaintiff ended in 1998 because his legal wife Stephanie objected.

Photo: Facebook