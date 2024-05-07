DJ Vlad Threatens Black American Princeton Professor: I’m Calling The Princeton Authorities On You Over Tweet

DJ Vlad, known for his polarizing views and digital platform VladTV, found himself in hot water after threatening a Princeton University professor over a Twitter debate regarding the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. The incident unfolded over the weekend and sparked a significant backlash on social media.It all began when DJ Vlad shared his critique of one of Lamar’s diss tracks aimed at Drake, “Not Like Us,” on X. Vlad expressed his opinion that the track’s audio quality could have been better, a sentiment that didn’t sit well with Morgan Jenkins, a Princeton professor.
“Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us‘ needed a better mix. It takes away from the song,” he wrote.
In response to Vlad’s tweet, Jenkins, who is African-American, challenged Vlad’s right to comment on the song, asserting that discussions about Black culture should involve Black people exclusively. This led to a heated exchange between the two, with Vlad questioning Jenkins’ approach to academic discourse and eventually threatening to report her to Princeton authorities.
“Don’t try to change your words now. I’ll be reaching out to @princeton about this on Monday,” Vlad wrote.
Jerkins posted back that her semester was over and that her contract had been completed, to which Vlad said his complaint would be placed on “her permanent record” and that Jerkins had a “typical victim mentality.”
Vlad’s threat to Jenkins’s job triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with many condemning his actions as inappropriate and racially charged. Some users labeled Vlad’s behavior as “Karen-like,” referencing the stereotype of a white person using privilege to exert control over people of color, The Root reported.
In an attempt to mitigate the backlash, DJ Vlad later claimed that he had no intention of filing a complaint against Jenkins, who is the niece of music titan Rodney Jerkins, and framed the incident as a trolling exchange that sparked a discussion about race relations.
“She trolled me and I trolled back. At the end of the day, it created an interesting discussion about race relations in America. I will be discussing it further in my future interviews,” was his explanation, Vibe reported.
Morgan Jenkins, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/_morganjerkins/p/Cw25JMVu0fm/?img_index=1/DJ Vlad, photo via Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/p/C6pQRg6xjOX/?hl=en