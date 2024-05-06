Boeing Whistleblower Dies Suddenly From Mystery Illness, Second Whistleblower Death

The recent and sudden death of 45-year-old Joshua Dean, a former quality auditor at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, has raised significant concerns and renewed attention on safety issues within the aviation industry. Dean’s passing, attributed to a staph infection that rapidly progressed into pneumonia, marks the second whistleblower associated with Boeing to die within a span of two months. His family reported his death on April 30, following a sudden illness.

Dean, who had previously spoken out about potential defects in the production of Boeing’s 737 Max planes, joined the ranks of those advocating for heightened safety measures within the company. His allegations mirrored those of John Barnett, a former Boeing manager who tragically died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in March. Barnett, 62, conveyed his concerns to journalists after his retirement, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

“These men were heroes. So are all the whistleblowers. They loved the company and wanted to help the company do better,” Brian Knowles, a Charleston, South Carolina, attorney who represented both Barnett and Dean, told The New York Post. “They didn’t speak out to be aggravating or for fame. They’re raising concerns because people’s lives are at stake.”

Despite these developments, Boeing’s stock witnessed a rise this week, according to MarketWatch.

Boeing’s stock went up this week after the company sold $10 billion in debt, a move the publication says cleared up uncertainty for investors about how much the company would have to pay to borrow money, Newsweek reported.

Boeing has been under scrutiny due to a string of high-profile safety incidents involving its aircraft this year, notably an incident where part of an Alaska Airlines flight’s fuselage ruptured mid-air. CEO Dave Calhoun disclosed last month his intention to resign by year’s end. However, despite these challenges, the company surprised analysts last week by reporting a smaller-than-anticipated loss for the first quarter of 2024. In response to the safety concerns, Boeing has scaled back production of its popular 737 MAX planes.

