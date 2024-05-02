5 Factors Why O.J. Didn’t Do It And 5 Factors Why He Did Do It

In 1994 former Nation Football League superstar turn actor and pitchman was accused of killing his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Even before Simpson was arrested, he captivated the country by going on a low-speed car chase with police in his now-infamous white Bronco along with a friend. He eventfully stopped and turned himself in.

What followed was probably one of the most watched murder trials ever. He has a legal dream team: Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, Alan Dershowitz, and F. Lee Bailey The trial split the country by race, as Nicole was white. He was ultimately found not guilty.

However, he was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial.

To this day, the questions remains: Did O.J. do it? Here are five factors why O.J. didn’t do it and five factors why he did do it.

Factors suggesting his guilt.

1. O.J. Had A Motive

Simpson had a documented history of domestic violence and jealousy towards Nicole Brown Simpson, as testified by friends and family. Statements like “If he couldn’t have her, he didn’t want anybody else to have her” indicate a potential motive, according to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

2. O.J. Had The Opportunity

Testimonies and evidence presented during the trial suggested that Simpson had the opportunity to commit the murders. Witness accounts placed him near the crime scene around the time of the killings, and his movements on the night of the murders were suspicious.

3. There Was Blood And DNA evidence

DNA evidence, including blood matching Simpson’s, was found at the crime scene and his home. Despite attempts by the defense to challenge the validity of the evidence, it was presented as compelling proof of Simpson’s involvement, Newsone reported.

4. O.J. Attempted To Flee

Simpson’s infamous Bronco chase and subsequent attempt to flee capture raised suspicions about his guilt. His behavior during the pursuit and his eventual arrest contributed to the public perception of his guilt.

5. Conflicting Statements And actions

Simpson’s inconsistent statements to police, including explanations for injuries and actions on the night of the murders, raised doubts about his innocence. The defense explained away key evidence, such as the ill-fitting gloves, which had been found at the murder scene.

Factors that point to Simpson’s innocence.

1. Police misconduct And mishandling of evidence

The defense argued that the LAPD’s mishandling of evidence and possible misconduct, including the actions of a detective named Mark Fuhrman, tainted the investigation and cast doubt on the prosecution’s case, according to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Some jurors cited the fact that the gloves, a major piece of evidence, failed to fit Simpson, Newsweek reported.

2. Reasonable Doubt

The defense successfully raised reasonable doubt by challenging the credibility of witnesses, highlighting gaps in the evidence, and proposing alternative theories, such as the possibility of evidence tampering.

3. Racial Tensions And Bias

The defense capitalized on racial tensions and biases, suggesting that Simpson was targeted because of his race (Black) and the race of the victims (white) that evidence may have been manipulated by biased law enforcement officers.

4. Celebrity Status

The intense media coverage and public scrutiny surrounding the case may have influenced perceptions of Simpson’s guilt or innocence. The defense argued that Simpson was unfairly targeted due to his celebrity status and that the media circus surrounding the trial compromised the fairness of the proceedings.

5. Alternative Suspects

The defense suggested the possibility of alternative suspects, including alleged drug associates of Brown-Simpson’s, or scenarios that could explain the murders, casting doubt on the prosecution’s narrative of events.

