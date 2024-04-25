President Biden Signs Bill To Ban TikTok: How Long Would It Take To Kick TikTok Out Of America?

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill targeting TikTok, sending it to President Biden’s desk for approval. The legislation would require China-based ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to divest its U.S. assets within 270 days or face a ban in the country.

This move comes amid ongoing concerns about national security and data privacy related to the popular short video app, which an estimated 170 million Americans use, The New York Times. The bill reflects bipartisan efforts to address perceived risks associated with TikTok’s ownership and operations.

A number of small businesses, especially Black-owned ones, have said that losing TikTok would negatively impact their business as they use the platform as a free marketing tool.

"Your growth and engagement are so STRONG, you know what I am going do?



I'm just going to make it illegal, kick you out the country. That's what I'm going to do. I have all the politicians in my pocket." #TikTokBan #TikTok

TikTok-



Once the big bosses see "blood in the water" and want a fierce competitor off the BLOCK, there is nothing you can do about it.



They will make up narratives and many will take the bait, the bait will politically taste and smell good. #TikTokBan

Besides politicians’ concerns about China invading the privacy of Americans, some also blame the app for turning Americans pro-Palestine instead of recognizing that many young people have said they are pro-Palestine outside of the app. TikTok has responded to allegations that it intentionally promoted pro-Palestine content to influence American youth, attributing the proliferation of such content to teenagers’ existing support for Palestine rather than its algorithm. In a press release, the company cited Gallup polling data from as far back as 2010, demonstrating that younger Americans have shown greater sympathy towards Palestine than older generations, Vice reported.

The only reason why they are doing this is because Tik Tok is ground 0 for dispelling AIPAC misinformation. — Nova (@NovaXSN) April 24, 2024

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew responded swiftly, expressing confidence that the company would challenge and potentially block the legislation through legal means. In a video message, Chew assured users that TikTok is committed to continuing its operations in the U.S. while contesting the restrictions.

NEW – TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew says "we aren't going anywhere" after Biden signed the ban or sell bill. pic.twitter.com/4vCLAcfKHs — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 24, 2024

“Rest assured – we aren’t going anywhere,” Chew said in the video.

This TikTok ban is so deeply cynical; the White House has literally paid influencers to promote state department talking points and yet these same people are condemning the platform as a tool for the Chinese government? Asinine. — Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) April 24, 2024

The timeline for removing TikTok from the American market would largely depend on the outcome of legal challenges and any negotiations between ByteDance and potential buyers of its U.S. assets. If ByteDance fails to comply with the divestiture requirement within the specified timeframe, the ban could be implemented, barring TikTok from operating in the United States.

President Biden is expected to review and decide on the bill soon, with implications for TikTok’s future in the American digital landscape.

