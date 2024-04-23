Anonymous Donor Gives $20 Million To HBCU Tuskegee University For STEM Programs

Tuskegee University has received a whopping $20 million donation from an anonymous donor to bolster its STEM programs and campus initiatives. This substantial gift marks the second $20 million donation received by the Alabama-based university in less than four years.

In 2020, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made the first $20 million donation. It funded “scholarships, faculty and curriculum development, interdisciplinary programs and campus infrastructure improvements,” according to a Tuskegee news release, AL.com reported.

The latest donation will be allocated towards various key areas within the university, including faculty leadership positions, scholarships, on-campus student affairs and security staffing, STEM program development, and applied research, according to the Tuskegee website. Additionally, the gift will match funds for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) endowment, further fortifying Tuskegee University’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, president of Tuskegee University, expressed deep gratitude for this transformative act of philanthropy. She emphasized that this donation will significantly enhance the university’s academic reputation, enrich the student experience, and advance critical strategic initiatives outlined in Tuskegee’s long-term plan. Specifically, the endowed faculty leadership positions and scholarships will provide critical support to students and faculty, while the investment in STEM programs underscores the university’s dedication to innovation and research.

“This gift will allow us to invest in our students, faculty, programs, and infrastructure, enabling us to enhance our academic reputation, enrich the student experience, and continue our work to reach milestones within our strategic plan,” said Dr. Morris. “It will provide additional resources for us to implement vital initiatives, further securing the campus, and fostering a more dynamic community.”

She added, “We are grateful for this extraordinary act of philanthropy, which will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our university and its community. This contribution is a testament to our collective efforts and the enduring trust inspired by the Tuskegee legacy.”

Tuskegee University, a historic institution founded in 1881, remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional educational opportunities and foster a dynamic community that thrives on academic achievement and innovation.

Photo via Tuskegee University website, https://www.tuskegee.edu/news/tuskegee-university-receives-anonymous-20-million-gift