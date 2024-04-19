Closely Watched CPI Inflation Report Shows Increase For Second Straight Month

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March revealed a notable increase in inflation, raising concerns about the Federal Reserve’s ability to enact interest rate cuts in the near future.

The CPI tracks the monthly fluctuations in prices paid by American consumers. It is computed by the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) as a weighted average of prices for a selection of goods and services that reflect the typical spending patterns of consumers across the U.S., according to Investopedia.

According to data from BLS released on April 10, the CPI rose by 0.4 percent in March, exceeding economists’ expectations of a 0.3 percent gain for the month. On a year-over-year basis, the CPI surged to 3.5 percent, marking a 0.3 percentage point increase from February. This acceleration in inflation signals a persistent upward trend in consumer prices.

BREAKING: S&P 500 futures are now down nearly 100 points in less than 10 minutes after March CPI inflation.



The 3.5% inflation print was the second straight monthly increase, the first 2-month jump since September 2023.



It was also the 4th straight month with CPI coming in… pic.twitter.com/RzWcdLhJMH — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 10, 2024

Key drivers behind the increase in the CPI were shelter and energy costs. Energy prices rose by 1.1 Percent in March, following a 2.3 percent increase in February. Shelter costs, which represent a significant portion of the CPI, were up 0.4 percent for the month and surged by 5.7 percent compared to a year ago.

While CPI inflation is at 3.5%, inflation is much higher in many basic necessities:



1. Car Insurance Inflation: 22.2%

2. Transportation Inflation: 10.7%

3. Car Repair Inflation: 8.2%

4. Hospital Services Inflation: 7.5%

5. Homeowner Inflation: 5.9%

6. Rent Inflation: 5.7%

7.… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 10, 2024

The measure for meat, fish, poultry and eggs increased 0.9 percent, prompted by a 4.6 percent boost in egg prices. Butter decreased 5 percent and cereal and bakery products dropped by 0.9 percent, CNBC reported.

Elsewhere, used vehicle prices fell 1.1% and medical care services prices rose 0.6%.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also saw a 0.4 percent increase on a monthly basis and rose by 3.8 percent from a year earlier, exceeding economists’ estimates. This core inflation measure is closely monitored by policymakers to gauge underlying inflationary pressures, The Economist reported.

In response to the CPI report, financial markets reacted with stocks declining and Treasury yields spiking higher. The unexpected acceleration in inflation dims hopes for imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which had been anticipated by some analysts amid concerns over economic growth.

The sustained increase in consumer prices for the third consecutive month above the Fed’s target of 2 percent complicates the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. Despite earlier expectations of multiple interest rate reductions in 2024, recent statements from Fed officials suggest a cautious approach to easing monetary policy given the persistent inflationary pressures.

