New Leader Of Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition Steps Down After Only 3 Months

The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, who recently assumed leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s historic civil rights organization, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, has tendered his resignation after just three months on the job.

Haynes, a Dallas pastor, cited personal reasons and ongoing challenges within the organization as factors influencing his decision to step down.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Haynes expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Rainbow PUSH, following in the footsteps of the esteemed Rev. Jesse Jackson. He emphasized that his decision was made after careful prayer and consultation.

The resignation comes amidst a pivotal time for Rainbow PUSH, which has long been a prominent advocate for civil rights, social justice, and economic equality. Rev. Jackson, who founded the organization over 50 years ago, announced his intention to step down last July, passing the mantle to Haynes.

Despite the brief tenure, Haynes described hitting the ground running since assuming the presidency in February. He had aimed to lead Rainbow PUSH remotely from Texas, where he serves as the senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church, a congregation of about 13,000 members.

BREAKING: New leader of Jesse Jackson's civil rights organization steps down less than 3 months on the job https://t.co/W343kyQLdk — The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2024

In response to Haynes’ resignation, Jackson affirmed the organization’s commitment to its mission of promoting peace, civil rights, and economic justice. Jackson’s son, Yusef Jackson, will continue to serve as Rainbow PUSH’s chief operating officer, ABC News reported.

“We will carry on the vital work of protecting, defending, and gaining civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields,” Jesse Jackson said. “Our commitment to promoting peace and justice around the world remains unwavering.”

The departure of Haynes raises questions about the future leadership of Rainbow PUSH. Rev. Jackson did not mention immediate plans to appoint a new president and CEO in his statement. Instead, he emphasized continuity in advancing the organization’s core objectives.

Haynes’ resignation underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in leading an iconic civil rights organization. Rainbow PUSH faces ongoing efforts to level economic and educational disparities, while promoting broader social justice initiatives under the guidance of its founder, Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The circumstances surrounding Haynes’ departure highlight the importance of leadership continuity and strategic direction within Rainbow PUSH as it navigates evolving civil rights issues in contemporary society.

As Rainbow PUSH navigates this leadership transition, its ongoing commitment to advancing the cause of civil rights and social justice remains resolute.

Photo: Rev. Frederick Haynes III, https://www.friendshipwest.org/team/our-pastor