Fact Check: Iran’s Attack On Israel Was Fake And Strategically Coordinated With United States

Did Iran know almost 100 percent of its drone and missile attack on Israel would be intercepted? By giving the U.S. warning, Iran almost made sure the drones and missiles wouldn’t be very successful. It seems like they needed to act but there was more theatre than intention to do much damage.

Iran either has Russian guarantees, baby nukes, both, or severely MISCALCULATED what looks to be “fake, telegraphed” strikes that barely hit anything.



Netanyahu will have significant strategic hits & body count on his strikes, after already taking out top generals & leaders. https://t.co/pye5PzLQPa — The Moguldom Nation (@Moguldom) April 16, 2024

In fact, it was the U.S., not Israel that shot down a majority of the Iran drones and missiles. American forces did most of the heavy lifting responding to Iran’s retaliation for the attack on its embassy in Damascus, The Intercept reported.

🚨🇮🇷 IRAN STANDIN ON BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/tky7ab9nA8 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 15, 2024

More than half of Iran’s weapons were destroyed by U.S. aircraft and missiles before they ever reached Israel. While the extent of the U.S. military operation is unbeknownst to the American public, however the Pentagon coordinated a multination, regionwide defense extending from northern Iraq to the southern Persian Gulf on Saturday. During the operation, the U.S., U.K., France, and Jordan all shot down the majority of Iranian drones and missiles.

high potential for an accident in iranian strikes, but risk reduction was taken seriously



– iran gave heads-up so usa & allies could support israel’s defense

– strikes aimed solely at military targets@gzeromediapic.twitter.com/FQFSC75KMY — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 15, 2024

While Iran says it gave the U.S. warning, the U.S. says this is untrue, Reuters reported.

“U.S. intelligence estimates that half of the weapons fired by Iran failed upon launch or in flight due to technical issues,” a U.S. Air Force senior officer told The Intercept. Of the remaining 160 or so, the U.S. shot down the majority, the officer said. The officer was granted anonymity to speak about sensitive operational matters.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) directed The Intercept to a press release saying CENTCOM forces supported by U.S. European Command destroyers “successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen.”

Iran when it’s time to stand on business against western provocation pic.twitter.com/U6QPZPsvGO https://t.co/5jepsoaB1b — Ilays (@Afaggaal) April 14, 2024

According to Israel, Iran launched over 330 drones, low-flying cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, comprising around 30 cruise missiles, approximately 180 drones, and 120 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, alongside other weapon types, CNN reported. Israel asserts that all drones and cruise missiles originated from Iranian territory. Additionally, according to IDF data, a few extra missiles were launched from within Yemen.

Photo: YouTube screenshot, Global News, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLyI3264_tA