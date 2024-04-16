Walmart Markdowns Of Sean Jean And Revolt And Cîroc Divestitures: How Cassie Allegations And Feds Helped Crumble An Empire

Sean “Diddy” Combs, once a ubiquitous figure in music and business, is facing a turbulent journey marked by federal investigations and legal challenges. And, in the process, the entertainment and lifestyle Empire he spent three decades building is now crumbling. His Bad Boy Records, launched in 1993, and which spawned such hit artists as Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans, and 112, is basically non-existent. Recent developments have seen his clothing brand Sean John disappear from Macy’s shelves and heavily marked down items at Walmart. Then there was the divestiture from lucrative business ventures like Cîroc vodka.

The culmination of these challenges stems from a series of allegations and investigations. Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by federal authorities in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, which his lawyer vehemently criticized as an “overuse of military-level force.” Combs has denied any criminal or civil liability related to these allegations.

In addition to legal woes, Combs has faced lawsuits from former associates, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of sexual abuse and coercion. Combs settled a lawsuit with Cassie, and other accusers have come forward with similar allegations.

The fallout from these legal battles has had a significant impact on Combs’ business empire. His vodka and tequila deal with Diageo, which included brands like Cîroc and DeLeon, disintegrated in January after both parties settled mutual lawsuits, The Associated Press reported. Combs accused Diageo of neglecting his brands and engaging in discriminatory practices, which Diageo denied.

Combs’ fashion line, Sean John, has vanished from Macy’s, once a primary partner for the brand, Fortune reported. While some Sean John items are still available at Walmart, they are heavily marked down.

Lastly, Combs severed ties with Revolt TV, the media company he co-founded. He decided to sell his remaining stake to Essence magazine owner Richelieu Dennis.

Sean Combs, photo Instagram screenshot, https://www.instagram.com/p/CzFNSOyrj7C/?hl=en