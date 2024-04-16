Top Influencer Kai Cenat Repeats False Pan-Africanist Trope: Black Americans Have No Culture

Kai Cenat, the popular Twitch streamer known for his comedic style and massive following, has stirred controversy after repeating a false Pan-Africanist trope that suggests Black Americans lack culture. The 22-year-old New York City native, now based in Atlanta, made the statement during a recent livestream, drawing criticism from many, XXL reported.

According to Fandom, his father is Haitian, while his mother is Trinidadian.

Cenat rose to prominence on Twitch, amassing over 9.5 million followers for his entertaining daily streams. In 2023, he clinched the title of the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time and was honored with the Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards, Rolling Stone reported. He started his YouTube channel in 2018 and switched to Twitch livestreams in 2021.

During a recent stream, Cenat, who recently embarked on a tour of various African countries, echoed a troubling sentiment that Black Americans lack cultural heritage, perpetuating a harmful stereotype that has long been debunked. This statement runs counter to the rich and diverse cultural contributions of Black Americans, spanning music, art, literature, cuisine, inventions, and more.

Black Twitter had plenty to say.

PRADAPWORLD tweeted, “PPL ome to America where the ‘just black’ have worked hard to fight &create this culture ; where you can be above average no matter who you are ! LETS BE CLEAR ! you have what you RIGHT NOW because of my “just black” ancestors who were beat raped and murdered @KaiCenat TSIC”.

Kuntry Bumpkin Jazz tweeted, “Kai Cenat saying black Americans have no culture while indulging in our culture literally every single day of his life is funny”.

Aly wondered why more Black Americans were not enraged, tweeting, “Kai Cenat hasn’t gotten enough heat for saying black Americans have no culture”.

“Ya family had to walk a mile to get fresh water. Then y’all came to America and ya whole gimmick is built of black Americans. But in the same voice say we ain’t cultured. Black America’s are culture,” mickens tweeted.

“Kai Cenat being from the Bronx, NY and saying black Americans have no culture is the absolute dumbest thing that has come out of his mouth. Some of yall from the Carribean and the diaspora have a lot of fucking nerve,” Petty Slimane tweeted.

Kai Cenat being from the Bronx, NY and saying black Americans have no culture is the absolute dumbest thing that has come out of his mouth.



