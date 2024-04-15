After Petition To Boycott New ‘Good Times’ Reboot, BernNadette Stanis (Thelma) Says, ‘It Looks Like We Were Still In The Projects,’ Not Progressive

The recent unveiling of Netflix’s animated reboot of the classic television series “Good Times” has sparked considerable debate and disappointment among fans and even the original cast members. The beloved show, which originally aired in the 1970s and depicted the struggles and triumphs of a working-class Black family in Chicago, was revisited in a new format that has left many feeling uneasy about its direction so much so there is a petition against the new series.

John Amos, known for his role as patriarch James Evans, and BernNadette Stanis, who portrayed Thelma Evans, recently spoke out about the new series.

Amos cautioned against forming a definitive opinion without having seen the actual episodes. He acknowledged the challenge of living up to the original series’ standard, noting the exceptional quality set by Norman Lear and the cast during its original run.

“I really can’t form an opinion, as I’ve not seen any of the episodes yet,” Amos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Norman — and the entire cast and company — set the bar pretty high. They’ll have a hard time reaching that level of entertainment [and] education. I wish them the best. I see people aspiring to that, but I don’t see anybody reaching that goal, especially in an animated version.”

Meanwhile, Stanis shared her thoughts on the reboot, highlighting the expectations many fans may have had. She mentioned that using the same title for the animated version could lead viewers to assume the involvement of the original cast, which is not the case.

“Probably a lot of people don’t know how Hollywood works,” Stanis told The Hollywood Reporter. “A lot of times, you use a certain name to open up the door for a new show. That could be what it is. But I’m sure a lot of people will be a little confused at first because they have to think that it’s us. They think, ‘Oh, my God! That’s got to be Thelma, J.J. [Jimmie Walker] and Michael [Ralph Carter].’ And then you come in there, and you don’t see anything like that.”

In an interview with TMZ, Stanis further expressed her disappointment.

“It looked like we were still in the projects. And the things that were said, it wasn’t quite what I know Esther Rolle would agree to,” Stanis said. She continued, “I’m a bit disappointed because it really was not a reflection of ‘Good Times’ that we know. So when you see something that actually is not progressive, it brings you back into the projects two generations later?”

She continued, “You have positive images generations before that and then all of a sudden you see this? I’m not knocking it because I don’t know what the whole show is going to be. Maybe they’ll lean it back to a more positive situation, but when you have the name ‘Good Times’ on top of that, our audience for 50 years have been in our corner. They’ve always supported us, so they were disappointed that they didn’t have it more progressive.”

Photo: BernNadette Stanis, Instagram screenshot, https://www.instagram.com/p/C5rzYKls4oU/?hl=en