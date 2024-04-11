Top Duke Reparations Scholar Darity Named 2024 Distinguished Fellow By The American Economic Association

Economist William “Sandy” Darity, Jr., a professor at Duke University renowned for his pioneering research on economic inequality and reparations for Black American descendants of slavery, has been honored as a 2024 Distinguished Fellow by the American Economic Association (AEA). This prestigious recognition reflects Darity’s exceptional contributions to economic scholarship and advocacy for social justice.

As one of only four recipients of the 2024 AEA Distinguished Fellow Awards, Darity’s selection underscores his profound impact on advancing our understanding of racial disparities, labor economics, and wealth inequality, according to Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.

“I’m thrilled to receive this recognition from my peers in the economics profession. It is a welcome validation for years of work pushing outside the boundaries set by conventional beliefs about social inequality and racial disparity. I hope this will uplift and encourage other economists engaged in social justice research.”

Darity serves as the Samuel DuBois Cook Professor of Public Policy, African and African American Studies, and Economics at Duke University. He is also the founding director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity, where he has cultivated interdisciplinary research aimed at confronting inequality and promoting social justice.

His research has been instrumental in developing the field of stratification economics, which highlights structural disparities in resource distribution and power dynamics that perpetuate inequality. He has authored several books, including “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” which he penned with A. Kirsten Mullen.

Darity’s advocacy extends beyond academia, with significant contributions to public policy initiatives such as the proposal of “baby bonds”—a progressive child development account aimed at fostering economic equity, according to Duke Today.

The Duke scholar’s appointment as a Distinguished Fellow by the AEA celebrates a career dedicated to challenging conventional beliefs and advocating for a more equitable society. This honor underscores the significance of Darity’s scholarship in advancing economic justice and equality.

Photo Duke University website, https://today.duke.edu/sites/default/files/styles/5_3_max_width_1175px/public/2023-02/Sandy%20Darity%20BO.jpg?itok=8oQiTKtB