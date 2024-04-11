OJ Simpson Passes Away At 76 From Cancer: Black America Responds

O.J. Simpson, the legendary football player whose life was marked by both outstanding athletic achievement and significant controversy, passed away on April 10 at the age of 76 after battling prostate cancer. The news was confirmed by his family and his attorney.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” read a statement from Simpson’s family shared on social media.

Simpson’s legacy in the public eye is a complex one, defined by his remarkable success in football and his later involvement in a highly publicized murder trial that captivated the nation. He is still considered one of the best football players of our time.

Life after the NFL seemed equally successful. He was a popular sportscaster, a movie star with several films under is belt, and his was much-used brand pitchman, most notable for Hertz Rental Cars. But that all changed when he was accused in 1994of killing his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Even before Simpson was arrested, he captivated the country by going on a low-speed car chase with police in his now-infamous white Bronco along with a friend. He eventfully stopped and turned himself in. What followed was probably one of the most watched murder trials ever. He has what is how called a legal dream team, Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, Alan Dershowitz, and F. Lee Bailey The trial split the country by race, as Nicole was white. He was ultimately found not guilty. Though he was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial.

Born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, California, Simpson rose to fame as a standout athlete at the University of Southern California (USC). His exceptional talent on the football field earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1968, becoming USC’s second Heisman winner. Simpson’s college career was highlighted by numerous record-breaking performances, including a notable 64-yard touchdown run against UCLA that remains iconic in college football history, Yahoo Sports reported.

In the 1969 NFL Draft, Simpson was selected as the first overall pick by the Buffalo Bills, where he achieved notable success as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. His standout season in 1973, during which he became the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, further cemented his place in football lore. Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

In 2007, Simpson faced further legal troubles when he was convicted of robbery and kidnapping in connection with an incident at a Las Vegas hotel. He served nine years in prison before being granted parole in 2017, ESPN reported.

Black Twitter responded to his death.

“The thing to remember about Orenthal James Simpson is that he consciously crafted himself in opposition to the conscious Black athlete; he was the anti-Jim Brown, the anti-Ali. “I’m not Black, I’m OJ.,” No Comps posted.

Old Heady Energy tweeted, “RIP OJ Simpson You can tell he didn’t GAF when he would guest on Ma$e & Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is sports show.”

Mark Stevenson noted how one media out covered the news, “Peep how this Breaking News headline begins. RIP OJ Simpson.”

