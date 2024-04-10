U.S. Government Trial Begins Against BLM Activist Sir Maejor Page Alleging Donations Financed Personal Lifestyle

The federal trial of Tyree Conyers-Page, also known as Sir Maejor Page and formerly the head of the nonprofit Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater Atlanta, has entered a critical phase as the jury prepares to deliberate following a week of compelling testimony. The trial began April 4. The case went to the jury April 9. Page was arrested in September 2020.

Page, 35, faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering brought by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio. Prosecutors allege that Page exploited increased donations following George Floyd’s murder by police to finance his own personal lifestyle, including purchasing a home and firearms, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Not taking the plea bargain and taking the FEDS to trial is wild. Don't let social media ruin your life. https://t.co/GxtIkuSRED — Ibrahim Tanner (@IbrahimTanner1) April 5, 2024

During the trial, Page took the stand and testified for nearly three hours in his defense, denying any deliberate intent to mislead donors, the Toledo Blade reported. He defended some of his personal expenditures as a “reasonable salary” for managing the organization, despite admitting that he never consulted with anyone from the organization about his pay.

Prosecutors, however, painted a different picture, highlighting that Page’s personal expenses included food, dining, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security system, tailored suits, and accessories, all funded by donations meant for BLM.

Man, F___K this dude sir maejor! He spread lies about me all over this app. May his cell mate be a booty bandit that likes to kiss and tell… https://t.co/EUJNju6JWc — Nyhiem (Lord Abba) Freedmen 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealNyhiem) April 5, 2024

Prosecutors allege that he created a fictitious BLM sub-organization, “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Inc.,” and received nearly $500,000 in donations after linking the organization’s bank account to Facebook’s birthday donation feature, The New York Post reported. Despite claiming that none of the funds would be used for personal means, Page allegedly used the BLMGA account’s debit card for personal expenses, including purchasing a home valued at approximately $112,000 and firearms.

