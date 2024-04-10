Charlamagne: DEI Programs Are Mostly Garbage, Here’s Why

During a recent hosting appearance on “The Daily Show,” radio host Charlamagne tha God lambasted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, branding them as “mostly garbage” and “just corporate PR.” The television personality took aim at the effectiveness of these initiatives, highlighting their lack of tangible impact on workplace equality.

Charlamagne’s critique in his monologue came amidst a wave of DEI initiatives being dismantled due to opposition from conservatives. Many companies initiated DEI programs in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in 2020. He questioned the sincerity and efficacy of these programs, comparing them to the “Black Little Mermaid” film, suggesting that just because racists oppose them doesn’t make them inherently good.

“The truth about DEI is that although it’s well-intentioned, it’s most garbage. OK? It’s kind of like the Black Little Mermaid,” he said. “Just because racists hate it, doesn’t mean it’s good.

“And you know I’m right because every one of you has sat through one of those diversity training sessions and thought, this is some bulls–t.”

He continued, “I’m not surprised these programs didn’t work and here’s why: It’s just corporate PR,” he said. “They want good vibes. Real DEI is only going to come from Black leadership,” he continued.

Charlamagne referenced studies indicating that DEI programs fail to improve workplace conditions for minorities. He pointed out that the number of Black people in positions of power within large corporations remains stagnant compared to five years ago, suggesting that these initiatives may have unintended consequences, including providing cover for openly racist behavior.

He also remarked, “We don’t need corporate DEI,’ Charlamagne said. ‘Yes, we want diversity, equity, and inclusion, but we don’t want it from Vaseline.”

He also criticized conservative voices, accusing them of misrepresenting DEI as “a rebranded version of hating white people” and mocking their views on racism.

The provocative commentary from Charlamagne sparked debate over the effectiveness of DEI programs.

“I stick by my comments from a couple months ago, Charla is a threat to Black progress. This take on #DEI is uninformed, damaging and only serves to advance those who seek to diminish access and fairness. Charla knows exactly what he’s doing. So do those paying him to do it,” tweeted Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross.

“Platforming Charlamagne tells me all I need to know about what you think about Black people every single time,” blasted David Dennis Jr., author of the book “The Movement Made Us.”

Jamara Hudson replied, “And Once again @cthagod is more focused on making headlines that paint Black people in such a terrible light. He has traded in his Black Card in exchange for a pat on the head by white men.”

“Charlamagne’s rebrand could’ve worked. He just decided to be lazy, not research ANYTHING and straddle lines of conservatism disguised as independent thinking to get ahead. And he takes cover by hanging tight with actually adept political voices like Angela Rye,” tweeted Randall Barnes, host of HBCU Pulse Radio.

Charlamagne’s rebrand could’ve worked. He just decided to be lazy, not research ANYTHING and straddle lines of conservatism disguised as independent thinking to get ahead.



