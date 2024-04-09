South Carolina and Coach Dawn Staley Win National Championship: Black America Reacts

In a jubilant culmination of the NCAA women’s basketball season, the South Carolina Gamecocks, led by Coach Dawn Staley, nailed a historic victory with a perfect 38-0 finish in the national championship game against Iowa, ESPN reported. The championship win marked a remarkable turnaround from last year’s disappointing end.

SOUTH CAROLINA FINISHES 38-0 AND IS YOUR 2024 NATIONAL CHAMPION 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vCR2dqCrmS — Overtime (@overtime) April 7, 2024

Coach Staley, adorned in a Louis Vuitton metallic-silver jacket, was visibly emotional after the victory, CBS Sports reported. Reflecting on the team’s journey, Staley expressed immense pride in her players. “They weren’t going to be denied,” Staley said.

The victory was especially sweet after the Gamecocks’ heartbreaking defeat in last year’s semifinals at the hands of Iowa. Staley emphasized the importance of letting young players thrive while providing guidance and leadership, a philosophy that paid dividends this season.

South Carolina’s triumph has Black Twitter talking.

Personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox praised Staley’s resilience in the face of adversity, tweeting, “The stuff Coach Staley had to endure … esp the past 24 hours. Black women know these tears: of relief; of overwhelming joy; of overcoming haters; of silencing critics and naysayers … whew! It’s a LOT behind those tears”.

The stuff Coach Staley had to endure … esp the past 24 hours. Black women know these tears: of relief; of overwhelming joy; of overcoming haters; of silencing critics and naysayers … whew! It’s a LOT behind those tears 😭 #CoachStaley @dawnstaley https://t.co/FgvTHNP7AA — Lynnette KhalfaniCox (@themoneycoach) April 7, 2024

“Tears of JOY!! Congratulations Coach Staley!!! YOU ARE EXCELLENCE!!!,” tweeted LaChina Robinson.

Tears of JOY!! Congratulations Coach Staley!!! YOU ARE EXCELLENCE!!!🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/A7bIrctCpa — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) April 7, 2024

CultureCentral noted the historic nature of the win, tweeting, “Dawn Staley makes history as the first Black woman coach to win 3 NCAA titles!”

Dawn Staley makes history as the first Black woman coach to win 3 NCAA titles!👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QxfDAyGekB — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) April 7, 2024

RhaeNegro Targaryen tweeted, “South Carolina humbled Caitlin Clark for all of us today”. Clark is the Iowa Hawkeyes’s star player.

South Carolina humbled Caitlin Clark for all of us today pic.twitter.com/5YoqRMWkxp — RhaeNegro Targaryen 🐉 (@MalikLaShawn) April 7, 2024

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker tweeted, “I am super proud to congratulate Head Coach @dawnstaley for yet another NCAA title as coach of the South Carolina @GamecockWBB team – her third title! Coach Staley is North Philly’s Finest and all of Philly says Congratulations, Coach!!”

Staley was born and raised in Philadelphia, and was named named the national high school player of the year during her final season at Murrell Dobbins Vocational High School in Philadelphia.

I am super proud to congratulate Head Coach @dawnstaley for yet another NCAA title as coach of the South Carolina @GamecockWBB team – her third title!



Coach Staley is North Philly’s Finest and all of Philly says Congratulations, Coach!! pic.twitter.com/rqFUme8K2q — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) April 7, 2024

Radio host and podcaster Karen Hunter tweeted about the team’s joyful spirit, “I loved how #SouthCarolina played the whole season with so much joy and fun…it’s a game, a team game. And these are young people. They should have fun!”

I loved how #SouthCarolina played the whole season with so much joy and fun…it's a game, a team game. And these are young people. They should have fun! — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) April 7, 2024

Coach Staley did A LOT of interviews tonight but this might be my fav. 🥰



In the middle of media interviews she took time to talk to this young reporter who wanted to know why she got so emotional … “The Spirit of God just got a hold of me” 🙏🏽❤️🖤 #NothingBeatsLOVE #WIS10 pic.twitter.com/9xUWk7IqMA — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) April 8, 2024

The black community seeing Dawn Staley and South Carolina beat Iowa pic.twitter.com/Sg3DgfqdLB — Ichigoat(Strawhat Steve)🉐⛩ (@StrawHatSteve12) April 7, 2024

