Whatever Happened To ’90s R&B Sensation The Good Girls?

The Good Girls emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s during the New Jack Swing revolution. The group was comprised of Shireen Crutchfield, Joyce Tolbert, and DeMonica Santiago. The trio captivated audiences with their harmonies and infectious beats.

Formed in Los Angeles, California, The Good Girls were signed to Motown Records, positioning them as contemporary The Supremes. Their debut album, “All for Your Love,” dropped in 1989 and spurred the hit single “Your Sweetness.” The album peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. With additional tracks like “Love Is Like an Itching in My Heart” and “I Need Your Love,” The Good Girls solidified their status as rising stars in the R&B sphere, Soul In Stereo reported.

The trio’s success extended beyond the recording studio, as they embarked on tours with Motown labelmates and even joined New Kids on the Block’s “No More Games” tour in 1990, according to IMBD. Yet, despite their initial triumphs, The Good Girls faced challenges with their sophomore album, “Just Call Me,” released in 1992. While tracks like the title song and “It Must Be Love” achieved moderate success, they struggled to repeat the instant success of their debut album.

Following the lukewarm response to their second album, The Good Girls gradually faded from the spotlight, and the members pursued individual endeavors. Tolbert explored acting and costume design, while Santiago married actor Glenn Plummer (they are now divorced) before establishing herself in the music licensing industry. Crutchfield focused on modeling and secured guest appearances on television shows.

The Good Girls reunited in 2018 for a private performance, hinting at a potential comeback with new music. However, Crutchfield’s subsequent departure from the group in 2019 marked a shift in their comeback plans, leading to lineup changes and ongoing recording efforts.