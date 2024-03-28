Why Cassie is Likely Primary Government Source For Federal Diddy Investigation

With the recent raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs’s properties in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York by Homeland Security, it is pretty apparent the feds are mounting a major case against the Bad Boy Records founders. The investigation seems to be centered on sex trafficking accusations that have been made in various lawsuits against the Hip-Hop mogul. But which lawsuit is the feds hanging the investigation on?

The Moguldom Nation speculates that it might be the lawsuit filed by Diddy’s former girlfriend and artist Cassie Ventura, who sued Diddy for $30 million last year. While Diddy settled the lawsuit the day after it was filed, the details of the settlement have not been made public, and it has not been confirmed if Cassie signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of the settlement.

Her lawsuit, however, was very detailed and could be the blueprint the feds are using.

“The Cassie lawsuit alleged sex trafficking on the national stage, why start a Diageo conspiracy? If Cassie & others “backed that up” to the Feds directly, that’s probably going to the Department of Justice level. We don’t need conspiracy to explain most REALITY. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape of singer Cassie,” The Moguldom Nation posted.

The slew of sexual assault lawsuits came after Diddy sued spirits giant his Diageo, claiming racism, claiming the liquor maker “typecast” his DeLeón tequila brand and treating it poorly “because he is Black.” After being hit with the sexual assault lawsuits, Diddy settled with Diageo in January.

“‘Bill Cosby was going to buy NBC’ conspiracy orientation needs to be left behind. Why skip over what we know as 100% Fact: There was a major lawsuit filing by Cassie with sex trafficking allegations. Then, the “shark effect” w/more lawsuits & more allegations. The Diageo case was settled and that settlement was likely in works months before,” The Moguldom Nation tweeted.

In November 2023, R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, leveling disturbing allegations of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, revolved around what Cassie claims was a tumultuous and abusive relationship she had with Diddy that spanned over a decade.

Cassie and Diddy split for good in October 2018.

Cassie alleges that she met Diddy in 2005 when she was just 19 years old and signed with his label, Bad Boy Records. Over the years, she claims that she was lured into a destructive relationship characterized by an “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle.” According to Cassie, this relationship was marred by physical abuse, with Diddy punching, beating, kicking, and stomping on her, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes, and bleeding, CBS News reported. She even alleges he raped her when she tried to break off the relationship.

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy coerced Cassie into participating in what he called “Freak Off” sessions with male prostitutes. These encounters involved masquerade masks, drugs, and explicit sexual acts. Diddy allegedly watched, directed, and filmed these sessions while masturbating. Cassie also claims she was forced to facilitate these sessions by finding male sex workers through escort services, sometimes searching specifically for “large black penises.”

Cassie also contends that Diddy introduced her to drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, and marijuana. Furthermore, the lawsuit states that Diddy has been addicted to prescription painkillers and frequently used ecstasy.

In response to these shocking allegations, Diddy’s attorney, Ben Brafman, vehemently denied the claims. Brafman told The New York Times, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

