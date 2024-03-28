Jasmine Guy: Don’t Let Bill Cosby’s Crimes Undermine His Contributions To Black America

In a recent interview with Page Six, Jasmine Guy, known for her role as Whitley Gilbert on the hit TV series “A Different World,” shared her perspective on series creator Bill Cosby‘s contributions to Black education, emphasizing the importance of not letting his crimes overshadow his positive impact.

Despite Cosby’s tarnished reputation due to numerous allegations of sexual assault and his subsequent conviction, Guy highlighted Cosby’s role in elevating the visibility of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). She noted that Cosby’s creation of the fictional HBCU, Hillman College for the “A Different World” series, which aired from 1987 to 1993, helped raise awareness and appreciation for these institutions.

Guy stressed the significance of Cosby’s efforts in promoting HBCUs, stating that he “put HBCUs on the map,” particularly on the West Coast where awareness of such institutions was lacking. She also praised Cosby’s strategic decision to showcase HBCU culture through television, effectively sending a message about the importance of Black education.

“I hope his work survives, the legacy of his work. The reason we’re on an HBCU campus is because of Cosby’s idea. He’s brilliant to set it that way because he’s sending out a message without saying it, or broadcasting it,” she said, BET reported.

Statistics from the National Center for Education reveal a notable increase in HBCU enrollment during the years coinciding with the airing of “A Different World.”

Despite Cosby’s criminal convictions and the controversy surrounding his personal life, Guy remains steadfast in her belief that his work in promoting Black education should be recognized and celebrated. She urged for a separation between Cosby’s educational legacy and his personal transgressions, emphasizing the need to acknowledge both aspects without allowing one to overshadow the other.

Cosby, who is now 86, has faced allegations of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment from over 60 women. In 2018, he was imprisoned for the 2004 aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand. However, his conviction was overturned, leading to his release in 2021, Page Six reported.

Guy, who portrayed a prominent role for six seasons, has joined many of the cast members on a 10-city tour of HBCUs aimed at boosting enrollment and raising awareness.

Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Aug. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)/Jasmine Guy, Instagram screenshot, https://www.instagram.com/p/C4I-fSALJZG/?hl=en