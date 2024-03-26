Baltimore Bridge Collapses: Maryland Governor Wes Moore And Baltimore Mayor Go Into Crisis Management

In the early hours of March 26 Baltimore got rocked a major bridge collapse. The Francis Scott Key Bridge, which spans the Patapsco River, collapsed following a collision by container ship. The collapse has prompted a massive search and rescue operation as officials race against time to find survivors. At press time, six people had been reported missing.

Around 1:30 A.M., the 948-foot container ship collided with the four-lane bridge, resulting in its collapse and the subsequent plummeting of cars and individuals into the river below.

That vessel was sailing under the flag of Singapore and had just left a port in Baltimore. The ship was starting a nearly month-long voyage to Sri Lanka, according to ship tracking sites, Axios reported.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore wasted no time in declaring a state of emergency. In a statement released shortly after the incident, Governor Moore underscored the urgency of the situation, expressing gratitude for the courageous efforts of emergency personnel and emphasizing the need for swift deployment of federal resources, Reuters reported.

“I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland,” Governor Moore stated. “We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration.”

The collapse of the bridge, a vital transportation artery in the region, has drawn attention from national leaders. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reached out to Governor Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to offer support and assistance in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Describing the incident as an “unthinkable tragedy,” Mayor Scott addressed the media during a press conference, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the challenges ahead. Rescue teams have been tirelessly searching for survivors amidst the wreckage, with Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace reporting that efforts are focused on locating several individuals believed to be in the water.

The collapse has not only resulted in potential loss of life but has also disrupted critical transportation infrastructure and impacted the operations of one of the busiest ports in the U.S. With the closure of the Port of Baltimore until further notice, experts warn of potential disruptions to supply chains and increased delays in the region.

As investigations into the cause of the collision and subsequent collapse continue, the focus remains on rescue and recovery efforts. forward.

(L-R) Mayor Brandon Scott, official photo, https://mayor.baltimorecity.gov/cargo ship, NBC News screen shot, https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/video-captures-terrifying-moment-francis-scott-key-bridge-collapses-sh-rcna145066/Govonor Wes Moore, official photo, https://governor.maryland.gov/leadership/Pages/governor.aspx