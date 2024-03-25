YouTube Deletes Dr. Wesley Muhammad’s YouTube Channel, Leaves Homicidal Murder Rap Free And Clear

YouTube has come under fire after deleting the channel of Dr. Wesley Muhammad, a prominent scholar and member of the Nation of Islam. The deletion has sparked outrage and raised concerns about freedom of speech and censorship on the platform.

A link reveals his YouTube channel has been deleted. Meanwhile, various Hip-Hop artists who are known for homicidal murder rap.

Muhammad, known for his thought-provoking lectures and teachings, attended Historically Black College Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he became affiliated with the 5 Percenters before later joining the Fruit of Islam during Louis Farrakhan’s leadership of the Nation of Islam. Muhammad graduated with honors in 1994, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Morehouse College. He also earned a master’s degree in Islamic studies from the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) in 2003, where he also received a Ph.D. in Islamic Studies with a focus on early theological development in Islam.

He has served as a professor at various universities, including the University of Michigan and San Francisco State University, according to his website. He is also a member of the Nation of Islam’s Shura Executive Council and Research Team, working under the guidance of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. The Council is tasked with governing the affairs of the Nation of Islam based on the teachings of the Hon. Elijah Muhammad, according to The Final Call.

Dr. Muhammad is the author of several books, including Understanding “The Assault on The Black Man” and “The Book of God: An Encyclopedia of Proof that the Black Man is God.”

The deletion of Dr. Muhammad’s YouTube channel, which had a significant following, has left many of his supporters and followers reportedly outraged. The channel served as a platform for him to share his research, teachings, and insights on various topics, including religion, history, and social issues.

On his Instagram account, Muhammad posted a recent letter from YouTube that read in part, “We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our hate speech policy. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube.”

Many others who have a connection to Farrakhan have sound themselves censored by Silicon Valley, including economist and political analyst Dr. Boyce Watkins. Watkins got on the wrong side of the Silicon Valley media giant in 2020 when he shared a broadcast clip of the leader of Farrakhan. The punishment? YouTube suspended one of Boyce’s popular channels. In 2020, YouTube also took down Farrakhan’s YouTube channel, citing incidents of antisemitism by the channel.

