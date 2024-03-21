Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate On Hold But Signals 3 More Hikes In 2024: 3 Things To Know

The Federal Reserve’s latest decision to maintain interest rates at their current level sent ripples through financial markets, accompanied by a subtle yet significant signal of forthcoming adjustments in monetary policy.

Here are three things to know.

1. Holding Interest Rates Steady With A Hint Of Future Cuts

In line with expectations, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep the benchmark borrowing rate within the 5.25 percent-5.5 percent range. This decision, marking the fifth consecutive meeting without a change in rates, Financial Times reported. After its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee, responsible for setting interest rates, announced its decision, CNBC reported.

What caught the attention of market participants was the subtle hint embedded in the FOMC’s statement. Despite maintaining current rates, Fed officials revealed plans for three quarter-percentage point cuts by the end of 2024.

Federal Reserve officials projected three quarter-percentage point reductions by the conclusion of 2024, marking the first cuts since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

2. Economic Projections And Market Reaction

Accompanying the decision were updated economic projections. Officials anticipate stronger economic growth in 2024, with the economy projected to expand at a 2.1 percent annualized rate, up from earlier estimates, Reuters reported.

“We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this type of cycle, and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year,” Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, said at his post-meeting news conference. “We are prepared to maintain the current target range for the federal funds rate for longer if appropriate.”

Market reactions were swift and largely positive following the release of the FOMC decision. Equities rallied, with major indices reaching new highs, reflecting investor confidence in the Fed’s commitment to maintaining economic stability. Treasury yields also saw a modest decline, indicating investor reassurance amid the prospect of future rate adjustments.

“The economy is strong, inflation has come way down,” Powell said, “and that gives us the ability to approach this question carefully and feel more confident that inflation is moving down sustainably at 2% when we take that step to begin dialing back our restrictive policy.”

3. Black Americans And Interest Rates

According to a report by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Black adults are encountering more significant challenges across various domains compared to white Americans. Specifically, they are more likely than their white counterparts to indicate insufficient emergency savings to cover at least one month of expenses (58% compared to 36%) and experiencing significant difficulties in affording food (32 percent versus 21 percent). Furthermore, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the typical Black family holds only $1,500 in liquid savings, whereas the typical white family possesses more than five times that amount. Given this discrepancy, Black families often lack adequate savings to mitigate the financial impact of unexpected events, leaving them particularly vulnerable to inflation volatility.

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/100-us-dollar-banknotes-3531895/