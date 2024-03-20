Tavis Smiley’s Media Comeback Secures National Radio Syndication: 5 Things To Know

Renowned talk show host and author Tavis Smiley is again making waves in media with the national syndication of his eponymous daily program.

Here are five things to know.

1. Tavis Smiley Expands Reach

Smiley’s talk show, “Tavis Smiley,” is now nationally syndicated and made its debut on WHCR 90.3 FM, the City College of New York’s radio station, also known as “The Voice of Harlem.” The program aims to offer listeners news and information nationally, aligning with WHCR’s mission to keep its audience informed.

2. New York City Debut

WHCR will exclusively carry the weekend edition of the “Tavis Smiley Show” in New York City, broadcasting every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. This expansion into one of the nation’s largest media markets marks a significant milestone for Smiley’s program.

“The Tavis Smiley show will offer WHCR listeners news and information on a national level, which fits perfectly in with WHCR’s mission to keep its listeners informed,” Angela Harden, the station’s general manager, told CCNY. “Listeners across the country can tune in to the Tavis Smiley show at www.whcr.org. Click on listen live and mytuner-radio.com, or the myTunerRadio app on smart phones.”

3. National Syndication for Tavis Smiley

In addition to WHCR, Smiley’s show is also expanding into three other markets: WOL 1450 AM in Washington, D.C.; WNOV 860 AM in Milwaukee; and KJMC 89.3 FM in Des Moines.

“Our show’s rapid and continued expansion into key media markets represents an exciting next chapter,” said Smiley to CCNY. “As we move deeper into the 2024 election season, we’ll continue to provide our growing listener base with enlightening and empowering programming unapologetically geared toward African Americans and other citizens of color.”

4. Top Media Markets

Within just six months of national syndication, the “Tavis Smiley Show” has secured spots in the nation’s top three media markets: New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. This achievement highlights the program’s widespread appeal and success in reaching diverse audiences, Inside Radio reported.

5. Empowering Programming

As the 2024 election season unfolds, Smiley is seemingly still committed to providing enlightening and empowering programming, particularly targeted toward African Americans and other citizens of color. With a focus on newsmakers, influencers, authors, artists, activists, and entrepreneurs, Smiley’s show aims to engage and inform listeners across the country.

