6 Black Cult Leaders Who Ran Into Trouble With American Law Enforcement

Black cult leaders who, with their charisma and promises of salvation, ensnared followers into lives of manipulation, abuse, and criminality. Here are six cult leaders who ran into trouble with American law enforcement.

1. Royall Jenkins: Kansas Cult Leader

Kansas cult leader Royall Jenkins, once a member of the Nation of Islam, founded the United Nation of Islam and Value Creators. Under the guise of spiritual enlightenment, Jenkins subjected his followers to a regime of abuse, unpaid labor, and strict dietary restrictions. In 2018, a federal judge designated the group as a cult, leading to indictments against Jenkins and several of his wives. An indictment exposed the reality of forced labor, physical abuse, and exploitation of children within the organization. According to prosecutors, beginning in October 2000, the group allegedly utilized unpaid labor from its members and their children to operate businesses such as gas stations, bakeries, and restaurants across multiple states, Newsweek reported.

The indictment claimed that certain child victims were employed in establishments in Kansas City. In contrast, others were reportedly trafficked to businesses in various states, including New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Jenkins was formerly associated with the Nation of Islam until 1978. He convinced his followers that he had been enlightened on how to govern the Earth after purportedly being “guided through the galaxy by extraterrestrials aboard a spacecraft,” as stated in the indictment. At its peak, the group amassed hundreds of followers.

2. Malachi York : Egyptian-Themed Sect Leader

Egyptian-themed sect leader Dwight “Malachi” York headed the United Nuwaubian Nation of Moors. He reportedly preyed upon his followers’ vulnerabilities with promises of Black supremacy and salvation. However, behind the façade of an Egyptian-themed compound lay a web of sexual abuse, manipulation, and criminal activities. Dr. York’s arrest in 2002 unveiled a disturbing pattern of exploitation, with evidence of child abuse and molestation emerging from the compound.

In 2004, York was found guilty on 11 out of 13 charges related to racketeering and interstate transportation of minors for sexual purposes. Following his conviction, he was sentenced to 135 years in federal prison, where he has been incarcerated ever since.

His subsequent conviction on multiple counts underscored the extent of his depravity and the trauma inflicted upon his victims.

York, formerly a convict and street vendor in Harlem, established his sect in New York City during the 1970s, advocating a blend of Black supremacist ideology and traditional Islamic principles. By 1972, he relocated his growing congregation to multiple apartments he purchased in Brooklyn’s Bushwick area, naming the new settlement the Ansaru Allah Community, People reported.

Over time, law enforcement in New York City began investigating York’s potential ties to criminal activities, including suspicions of organized bank robberies and the use of counterfeit checks to finance his organization. With increased scrutiny, York decided to relocate his followers to Eatonton, Georgia, in 1993. His teachings underwent a peculiar and unexpected transformation in this new location.

Initially, York called himself Chief Black Thunderbird Eagle. Later, he asserted extraterrestrial origins, declaring himself a being from the planet Rizq. Eventually, he adopted the mantle of leader of the United Nuwaubian Nation of Moors, advocating a philosophy blending Egyptology and UFO beliefs. York proclaimed his armed compound, complete with two 40-foot plywood and stucco pyramids and a Sphinx, as a sovereign nation and rejected compliance with local, state, and federal laws.

By 1998, local authorities became aware of rumors surrounding York’s sexual misconduct, prompted by a surge of underage Nuwaubian girls delivering babies at nearby hospitals. However, the pivotal moment in the case unfolded in 2001 when York’s estranged son and other followers stepped forward, disclosing accounts of abuse. Over 40 victims spoke out, providing investigators with further details of the sexual and physical abuse inflicted by York. This collective testimony led to the raid on his 476-acre compound.

3. Yahweh Ben Yahweh: Nation of Yahweh

Hulon Mitchell Jr., known as Yahweh Ben Yahweh, rose to prominence as the leader of the Nation of Yahweh, preaching a message of Black empowerment and divine salvation. However, beneath the veneer of spirituality lay a dark reality of violence and murder. Allegations of abuse and coercion surfaced, culminating in a series of brutal killings linked to the cult. Yahweh Ben Yahweh was ultimately convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Yahweh Ben Yahweh established the Nation of Yahweh in 1979, a faction loosely associated with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. The Nation of Islam reportedly influenced him.

According to Oxygen’s documentary, “Uncovered: The Cult of Yahweh Ben Yahweh” his journey went from a local Miami prophet to a convicted felon serving time for conspiracy to commit murder. Initially, Yahweh Ben Yahweh housed his church in the “Temple of Love” multi-use complex within the predominantly Black neighborhood of Liberty City in Miami, Florida. This attracted attention from local media, who highlighted his efforts to improve impoverished communities, The Daily Beast reported.

In Opa-Locka, Florida, he received praise for transforming a dilapidated apartment building into a flourishing community of followers. However, as his influence expanded, so did allegations of abuse. It later emerged that he forcibly evicted existing tenants to accommodate members of the Nation of Yahweh.

In 1986, nine individuals were murdered and had their ears severed across Miami-Dade County. Robert Rozier, a member of the cult, served 22 years for these killings. Rozier claimed Yahweh once instructed, “Bring me the ears of the white devil.”

Yahweh ben Yahweh was released in 2001, but less than a year and a half later, he passed away at the age of 71 after battling cancer.

4. Nature Boy: Alleged Atlanta Cult Leader

Nature Boy, born Eligio Bishop, rose to infamy as the purported leader of Carbon Nation, an Atlanta-based group that espoused beliefs in nature, nudity, and holistic healing. However, behind the curtain of spiritual enlightenment, there were dark allegations of rape, false imprisonment, and other forms of abuse. Former members of Carbon Nation came forward with chilling accounts of their experiences, leading to Bishop’s arrest in 2022 and subsequent trial, WSB-TV reported.

During the trial, shocking details emerged, painting a picture of a coercive environment where women were allegedly subjected to forced sexual encounters and strict control over their lives. Despite claims of innocence from Bishop’s supporters, he was found guilty on all counts, including rape, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

5. Mother Anna: House Of Prayer For All People Cult

Anna Elizabeth Young, known as “Mother Anna,” passed away in 2021 at the age of 79 while serving time at the Florida Women’s Reception Center. Young’s death occurred merely 42 days following her sentencing to three decades in prison for charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Young’s legal troubles stemmed from disturbing incidents dating back to the 1980s. She faced charges related to the deaths of two children under her care in the House of Prayer for All People cult, The Daily Mail reported. Emon Harper, aged between 2 and 3, died after being locked in a closet without food or water. According to prosecutors, Young withheld food and water from two-year-old Emon until his death, followed by allegedly burning his body. And, 2-year-old Katonya Jackson perished due to Young’s negligence during a seizure.

Young lead the ‘House of Prayer for All’ cult, operating it in rural Florida from the mid-1980s to the early 1990s.

6. Brother Polight

Although Brother Polight wasn’t a cult leader, he was a loyal follower of Dr. Malachi York, and the social media influencer founded a group called Nu-Covenant.

Born Michael Noak Jr., Brother Polight was charged in 2021 with the sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl. He surrendered to police in connection with the alleged incident, which took place in a Miami Beach hotel room, NBC Miami reported. The victim is reported to be the daughter of a woman romantically linked to Brother Polight, who was then 37 years old.

Based in Los Angeles, Brother Polight also promoted himself as a Hotep motivational speaker and author. The police report alleges that he gave the teen alcohol, danced with her, and made inappropriate advances, including groping her and attempting to force her to perform oral sex. The report further claims that the teen passed out and woke up to Brother Polight trying to make her vomit.

There are numerous but unconfirmed reports that, after 20 years, Brother Polight took a plea deal. He was reportedly sentenced to seven years in prison and 10 years probation, Madamenoire reported.

Royall Jenkins (Left, image: YouTube screenshot)/ Dr. Malachi York (image: YouTube screenshot)