After Being Passed Over For Garry Tan, Start-Up Guru Michael Seibel Steps Down From Y Combinator Role

Michael Seibel, a prominent figure in the tech startup world, has announced his decision to step down from his role as managing director at Y Combinator, one of the most influential startup incubators globally. This move marks a significant shift in leadership within the organization, as Seibel transitions to a new role aimed at closer engagement with startup founders, Wired reported.

Seibel’s tenure at Y Combinator has been marked by his instrumental role in selecting and nurturing startup founders through the accelerator program. As managing director, he played a crucial part in guiding entrepreneurs from ideation to product launch, helping them secure funding and navigate the challenges of building successful businesses. Despite his influence on the company, he was passed over for Garry Tan to take over as CEO.

“Over the 2023 winter holidays, I reflected that between my startups and YC, I have been in management roles for the past 17 years. I realized that working with the companies in my group was providing me with even more excitement than helping to plan and execute the YC batch. After investing in over 800 companies I have much more perspective on how to select and help founders. I find myself most drawn to the challenges they face building companies during this new wave of AI,” Seibel wrote in a letter on the company’s website.

He continued, “As a result, in January I approached Garry Tan about transitioning out of my leadership role. After running 16 YC batches, I told him I am ready to hand over my responsibilities to our amazing team of 14 Group Partners who will divide the batch into 4 groups and take on the challenge of programming and customizing the batch for each group of companies they’ve funded. I explained that returning to the job of YC Group Partner will motivate and excite me for the next 10+ years. After he got over his surprise and I broke down my reasoning – he agreed.”

In his new role, Seibel will serve as one of four group leaders within Y Combinator, directly mentoring a quarter of each batch of startups. This shift allows him to have a more hands-on role in guiding and supporting founders, leveraging his extensive experience and insights gained from years of involvement in the startup ecosystem.

Photo: website, https://www.michaelseibel.com/#bio-and-headshot